Mumbai, May 31: The country’s economy relies heavily on banks, so bank holidays affect many important activities. As a new month approaches, people often wonder how many bank holidays are there. June 2025 is almost here and it’s time to review the official bank holiday calendar released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

In June 2025, banks across India will observe up to 12 days of closures, owing to a mix of festivals, Sundays, and scheduled weekends off. The exact number of bank holidays in June 2025 will vary by state, based on local festivities and regional observances.

Bank Holidays in June 2025

As per standard protocol, all public and private sector banks will remain closed on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. A key highlight this year is Bakri Eid, a national holiday, which coincides with the second Saturday, June 7, resulting in just one working Saturday in the entire month, June 21.

Check the Complete List of Bank Holidays in June 2025

June 1: Sunday

June 6 (Friday) - Id-ul-Ad'ha (Bakrid): Banks closed in Kerala

June 7 (Saturday) - Id-ul-Ad'ha (Bakrid): Banks closed across India

June 8: Sunday

June 11 (Wednesday) - Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti / Saga Dawa: Banks closed in Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

June 14: Second Saturday

June 15: Sunday

June 22: Sunday

June 27 (Friday) - Ratha Yatra / Kang (Rathajatra): Banks closed in Odisha and Manipur

June 28: Fourth Saturday

June 29: Sunday

June 30 (Monday) - Remna Ni: Banks closed in Mizoram

Nowadays, personal banking has become almost completely digital. Most transactions, like sending money and making online payments, are done through banking apps from the comfort of home. This reduces the need to visit the bank in person. However, some tasks, such as depositing checks or demand drafts, closing accounts, or opening new accounts, still require a visit to the bank. When opening an account, you must either visit the branch or bank staff will come to your location, but only on their working days. Bank holidays in June?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2025 04:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).