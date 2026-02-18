Mumbai, February 18: Indian equity markets are bracing for a busy session on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, as several heavyweight stocks across the metal, pharmaceutical, and defense sectors react to significant corporate developments. Shares of companies such as Hindustan Aeronautics (NSE: HAL), Vedanta (NSE: VEDL), Cochin Shipyard (NSE: COCHINSHIP), Lupin (NSE: LUPIN), Hindalco Industries (NSE: HINDALCO), JSW Steel (NSE: JSWSTEEL), among others, will be in the spotlight today, February 18, CNBC TV18 reported.

Following a positive close on February 17 where the Nifty 50 held above the 25,700 mark, investors are now shifting focus toward specific earnings outlooks, fundraising plans, and large-scale defense contracts. Analysts suggest that sector-specific movements, particularly in metals and PSU defense firms, will likely dictate the intraday trend. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, February 17, 2026: JSW Infrastructure, Cochin Shipyard, and Lupin Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on Wednesday, February 18:

Hindustan Aeronautics (NSE: HAL)

While defense news keeps HAL in focus, it is a primary stock to watch today for income investors as it goes "ex-dividend." The company had announced a significant interim dividend of INR 35 per share. Other notable stocks trading ex-dividend today include Coal India (INR 5.50), ONGC (INR 6.25), and Oil India (INR 7).

Vedanta (NSE: VEDL)

The mining major remains in the spotlight after Vedanta Resources disclosed the creation of an encumbrance on a 56.38% stake in the company under a USD 350 million facility agreement. Despite this, brokerage Emkay Global has maintained a "Buy" rating on the stock with a target price of INR 850, citing the company's firm demerger timeline scheduled for April 1, 2026, and a favorable outlook for non-ferrous metals like aluminum and zinc. Delhi Online Investment Scam Busted: Police Arrests 4 in INR 45.25 Lakh Stock Market Fraud Using Fake Trading App.

Cochin Shipyard (NSE: COCHINSHIP)

The state-owned shipbuilder has emerged as the lowest (L1) bidder for a major Ministry of Defence contract worth approximately INR 5,000 crore. The project involves the construction of five Next Generation Survey Vessels for the Indian Navy. This development provides significant revenue visibility for the next several years and has boosted sentiment across the entire defense PSU space.

Hindalco Industries (NSE: HINDALCO)

Hindalco is expected to witness volatility as its international subsidiary, Novelis, flags delays in its Oswego project restart, potentially impacting near-term cash flows. However, the stock remains a favorite for long-term investors due to surging aluminum prices, which have averaged significantly higher in the current quarter compared to the previous one.

JSW Steel (NSE: JSWSTEEL)

JSW Steel is being closely monitored following its report of crude steel production reaching 24.75 lakh tonnes for January 2026. The company recently secured the highest S&P CSA score in the global steel sector for its sustainability efforts. Analysts have an "Add" rating on the stock with a target price of INR 1,300, supported by expectations of improved realisations in the fourth quarter.

JSW Infrastructure (NSE: JSWINFRA)

The port operator's board is scheduled to meet on February 20 to consider a significant fundraising proposal through equity shares or a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP). The company is aiming for a revenue target of INR 8,000 crore from its logistics segment, and the stock remains a key metric for investors tracking India’s maritime trade growth.

Lupin (NSE: LUPIN)

The pharmaceutical major has entered into a strategic licensing and supply agreement with Spektus Pharma to commercialise the antidepressant DeslaFlex in Canada. This move is part of Lupin’s broader strategy to expand its specialty and branded formulation portfolio in regulated international markets, which typically yields higher margins than generic exports.

Corporate activity is expected to be high with multiple companies reaching critical milestones, ranging from debt restructuring to global licensing agreements. Additionally, the broader market sentiment remains buoyed by continued institutional interest in the metal "super cycle" and the "Make in India" initiative, which has provided a steady pipeline for domestic shipbuilders and infrastructure players.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).