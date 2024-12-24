Mumbai, December 24: India's stock market Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have announced the holiday list for the upcoming year 2025. As per the official announcement, stock exchanges across the country will remain closed for a total of 14 days in 2025. Both the BSE and NSE will observe 14 trading holidays in the new year. Notably, these 14 non-trading days in 2025 will also coincide with major national and regional festivals nationwide.

So, if you are a trader or investor, it's important to know how many stock market holidays are there in 2025. As per the official list, there will be one stock market holiday each in February, May, November and December, while March and August will observe two non-trading days. Similarly, April and October will witness three trading holidays each. Check the full list of stock market holidays for 2025 below. Stock Markets to Remain Open for Trade on Union Budget 2025 on Saturday, February 1.

List of Stock Market Holidays in 2025

Date Day Holiday 26 February 2025 Wednesday Maha Shivaratri 14 March 2025 Friday Holi 31 March 2025 Monday Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid) 10 April 2025 Thursday Mahavir Jayanti 14 April 2025 Monday Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti 18 April 2025 Friday Good Friday 1 May 2025 Thursday Maharashtra Day 15 August 2025 Friday Independence Day 27 August 2025 Wednesday Ganesh Chaturthi 2 October 2025 Thursday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 21 October 2025 Tuesday Diwali-Laxmi Pujan (Muhurat Trading) 22 October 2025 Wednesday Diwali-Balipratipada 5 November 2025 Wednesday Gurunanak Jayanti 25 December 2025 Thursday Christmas

As per the official notification, muhurat trading in 2025 will be held on Tuesday, October 21, 2025. However, the stock echanges said that the timings of Muhurat Trading will be notified. The 14 stock market holidays include festivals such as Holi, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Christmas. Besides, NSE and BSE will remain closed on national days such as Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti. Dry Days in India in 2025 List With Festival and Event Dates: Get Full Calendar With Days When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in Liquor Stores, Pubs and Bars Across the Country.

Trading Holidays for 2025

NSE and BSE also said that stock exchanges will remain open for trade on Budget Day 2025, despite the day being a Saturday, February 1. As per notification issued by both exchanges, the markets will remain open for equity from 9 AM to 3:30 PM and for commodities till 5 PM.

