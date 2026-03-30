Mumbai, March 30: The Indian equity markets will see a reduction in trading days this April as the new financial year (FY 2026-27) begins. According to the official holiday calendar released by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the markets will remain closed on two specific weekdays in April 2026 to observe Good Friday and Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. These scheduled breaks, combined with the standard weekend closures, mean investors and traders will need to plan their liquidity and settlement requirements in advance. Below is the full list of stock market holidays in April 2026.

Mid-Week and Long Weekend Closures

The first month of the financial year features two primary holidays where no trading will take place in the Equity, Equity Derivative, and SLB (Securities Lending and Borrowing) segments. Dry Days in April 2026: Full List of Dates When Liquor Shops Will Be Closed.

Stock Market Holiday on April 3, 2026 (Friday): Good Friday

The markets will be shut on the first Friday of the month for Good Friday. This creates a three-day long weekend for market participants, as trading will cease at the close of Thursday, April 2, and will not resume until Monday, April 6.

Share Market Holiday on April 14, 2026 (Tuesday): Ambedkar Jayanti

The second market holiday falls on a Tuesday to commemorate the birth anniversary of the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Since this falls mid-week, it will result in a single-day pause in trading activities between Monday and Wednesday. Holiday Calendar 2026: Month-Wise List of Public Holidays in India and Long Weekends.

In addition to the gazetted holidays, the NSE and BSE will follow their standard practice of remaining closed every Saturday and Sunday.

Dates when the market will be closed for weekends:

Saturdays: April 4, 11, 18, and 25.

Sundays: April 5, 12, 19, and 26.

Stock Markey Holiday Impact on Commodity and Currency Markets

While the equity markets follow a strict "full-day shut" policy on these dates, other segments may operate differently:

MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange): Typically, for holidays like Ambedkar Jayanti, the morning session (9:00 AM to 5:00 PM) remains closed, while the evening session (5:00 PM to 11:30/11:55 PM) may remain open to align with global cues. However, for Good Friday, both sessions are generally closed.

Currency Derivatives: Trading in the currency derivatives segment will be suspended on both April 3 and April 14. Additionally, some banks observe a holiday on April 1 for the annual closing of accounts, which may affect settlement cycles even though the equity markets remain open.

Note for Investors

As the market enters a new fiscal year, traders are advised to keep an eye on the T+1 settlement cycle. Trades executed on the day before a holiday will see a delay in the credit of funds or securities due to the intervening closure. Experts suggest maintaining adequate margins to handle potential "gap-up" or "gap-down" openings that often follow a long weekend or a mid-week break.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 04:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).