Stocks of several companies will be in the spotlight today, April 27, as soon as the stock market opens for business after remaining closed over the weekend for two days. Investors and traders will be looking to buy and sell stocks during Monday's trading session. As they prepare for buying and selling of shares, we bring you a list of stocks that are expected to be in focus today.

So, which stocks will be in focus today, April 27? According to a report in CNBC TV18, shares of Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Paytm, L&T Finance, Lodha Developers, and Balrampur Chini Mills are expected to be in focus during Monday's trading session. Wondering why the above stocks are among the list of shares to watch out for today? Scroll below to know more. Stock Market Holidays in April 2026: Full List of BSE and NSE Holiday Dates.

List of Stocks To Watch Out for Today, April 27, 2027

Reliance Industries Limited (NSE: RELIANCE)

Despite higher revenues of INR 2.94 lakh crore, Reliance Industries saw EBITDA slip to INR 44,141 crore as West Asia conflict costs squeezed O2C margins to 7.9 per cent. Conversely, the Retail sector grew 11 per cent, while Jio achieved its highest subscriber growth in nearly two years. Highlighting future strategy, Mukesh Ambani confirmed steady progress toward the listing of Jio Platforms.

Axis Bank Limited (NSE: AXISBANK)

Axis Bank reported a Net Profit of INR 7,071.3 crore, slightly exceeding market estimates, despite Net Interest Income (INR 14,457 crore) falling just short of expectations. Highlighting a strong push for capital, the Board approved a massive INR 55,000 crore fundraise through equity and debt. Additionally, asset quality showed improvement as net slippages dropped to negligible levels.

One 97 Communications Limited (NSE: PAYTM)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cancelled Paytm Payments Bank's license effective April 24, citing persistent non-compliance and management conduct detrimental to depositors. While the bank will be wound up via the High Court, it retains enough liquidity to repay all deposit liabilities. Parent company One97 Communications confirmed no direct financial impact, as its primary operations and digital services will continue without disruption.

L&T Finance Limited (NSE: LTF)

The company delivered a strong Q4 performance, with Net Profit jumping 26.79 per cent to INR 806.63 crore. This growth was supported by a 24.8 per cent increase in Net Interest Income (NII), which rose to INR 3,024 crore compared to the previous year.

Lodha Developers Limited (NSE: LODHA)

Net profit up 9.3% from last year to INR 1,007.9 crore. Revenue up 11.6 per cent year-on-year to INR 4,713.5 crore. EBITDA up 15.7 per cent from last year to INR 1,412.6 crore. EBITDA margin at 30 per cent from 29 per cent year-on-year.

Balrampur Chini Mills Limited (NSE: BALRAMCHIN)

The company will invest INR 160 crore in a new lactogypsum processing plant to convert PLA by-products into high-value gypsum boards.

As the market opens this Monday, these corporate developments are expected to drive significant volatility across the banking, energy, and consumer sectors. While Reliance and Paytm face headwinds from geopolitical costs and regulatory shifts, the robust earnings from L&T Finance and Lodha, alongside the massive capital plans of Axis Bank, provide a balanced landscape for market participants. Traders should keep a close watch on these counters as they react to a mix of quarterly performance and long-term strategic investments.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).