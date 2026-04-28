Stock Market Holiday: Are NSE and BSE Closed on May 1 for Maharashtra Day 2026?

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Mumbai, April 28: Investors and traders should note that there will be a stock market holiday on Friday, May 1, 2026. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed for all trading activities, including equity, derivatives and currency segments, in observance of Maharashtra Day 2026.

The closure commemorates Maharashtra Day, an annual state holiday marking the formation of the state of Maharashtra on May 1, 1960. As Mumbai serves as the financial capital of India and houses the headquarters of both the NSE and BSE, the exchanges observe this day as a public holiday. Trading operations across all major segments will be suspended for the duration of the day and will resume on the next business day, Monday, May 4, 2026. Bank Holiday May 1, 2026: Is Your Local Branch Open or Closed?

Share Market Holiday Impact on Trading and Settlement

Equity and Derivatives: There will be no trading in equity, equity derivatives, or currency derivatives on Friday.

Commodity Market: The Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) will remain closed during the morning session (9:00 AM to 5:00 PM). However, it is scheduled to resume operations for the evening session, typically from 5:00 PM to 11:30 PM, depending on specific exchange guidelines.

Settlement Cycles: As it is a settlement holiday, any transactions executed prior to this date may see adjustments in their settlement timelines. Investors are advised to consult with their brokers regarding how this closure affects their specific trade settlements.

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays in 2026

This closure precedes the weekend, providing a three-day pause in normal trading operations. With the May 1 holiday, the Indian stock markets have now observed several holidays in the current calendar year. School Holiday on May 1, 2026: Will Schools Remain Open or Closed for Buddha Purnima, Labour Day, Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Day?

According to the official 2026 trading holiday calendar, there are nine additional market holidays remaining for the rest of the year. Notable upcoming dates include:

May 28, 2026: Bakrid/Bakra Eid/Eid Ul Azha/Eid al-Adha

June 26, 2026: Muharram

September 14, 2026: Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2, 2026: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

Market participants are encouraged to keep these scheduled holidays in mind to plan their trading activities and portfolio management strategies effectively throughout the remainder of 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (NSE and BSE Websites). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 11:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).