Mumbai, August 6: As Indian equity benchmarks ended lower on Tuesday amid global uncertainty and tariff warnings from the US, investor focus now shifts to key corporate earnings and strategic business developments. The Sensex closed 308 points down at 80,710.25, while the Nifty slipped 73.20 points to settle at 24,649.55. We at LatestLY list a few stocks that are expected to remain in focus today, on August 6, including Bharti Airtel (NSE: BHARTIARTL), Lupin Ltd (NSE: LUPIN), and Prestige Estates (NSE: PRESTIGE). Stock Market Today: Indian Markets Slip Over Donald Trump's Tariff Threats for Russian Oil Imports, Nifty at 24,649.

The trading session also witnessed cautious sentiment with declining breadth, as more stocks slipped than advanced. Telecom major Bharti Airtel missed profit expectations but posted healthy topline growth, while Lupin outperformed with strong bottom-line gains. Prestige Estates saw robust growth backed by sustained demand in residential housing. Market watchers will also be tracking developments from Torrent Power (NSE: TORNTPOWER) and PB Fintech (NSE: POLICYBZR), which remain active following quarterly results and strategic acquisitions. Scroll below to check the list of stocks to buy or sell today. Airtel Q1 FY26 Results: Bharti Airtel Limited Reports Strong 57.32% Jump in Net Profit to INR 7,421.80 Crore, Revenues Up 28%.

List of Stocks to Buy or Sell on August 6:

Bharti Airtel (NSE: BHARTIARTL): India’s second-largest telecom operator posted a Q1 FY26 net profit of INR 5,948 crore, down 46% QoQ but revenue rose 3.3% QoQ to INR 49,462 crore. EBITDA grew 3.1% to INR 27,839 crore, beating forecasts amid a challenging environment.

India’s second-largest telecom operator posted a Q1 FY26 net profit of INR 5,948 crore, down 46% QoQ but revenue rose 3.3% QoQ to INR 49,462 crore. EBITDA grew 3.1% to INR 27,839 crore, beating forecasts amid a challenging environment. Lupin Ltd (NSE: LUPIN): Lupin posted a strong Q1 FY26 with net profit jumping 52.1% YoY to INR 1,219 crore. Revenue increased 11.9% to INR 6,268 crore, and EBITDA surged 39.2% to INR 1,727 crore, surpassing estimates on robust pharmaceutical sales.

Lupin posted a strong Q1 FY26 with net profit jumping 52.1% YoY to INR 1,219 crore. Revenue increased 11.9% to INR 6,268 crore, and EBITDA surged 39.2% to INR 1,727 crore, surpassing estimates on robust pharmaceutical sales. Prestige Estates (NSE: PRESTIGE): Real estate major reported a 26% YoY rise in Q1 net profit to INR 292.5 crore, supported by strong housing demand. Total income grew to INR 2,468.7 crore from INR 2,024.5 crore a year ago, reflecting solid project execution.

Real estate major reported a 26% YoY rise in Q1 net profit to INR 292.5 crore, supported by strong housing demand. Total income grew to INR 2,468.7 crore from INR 2,024.5 crore a year ago, reflecting solid project execution. Torrent Power (NSE: TORNTPOWER): Torrent Power’s Q1 net profit fell 24.7% YoY to INR 731 crore while revenue declined 12.5% to INR 7,906 crore. EBITDA margins contracted to 18.7% amid sectoral challenges, impacting earnings.

Torrent Power’s Q1 net profit fell 24.7% YoY to INR 731 crore while revenue declined 12.5% to INR 7,906 crore. EBITDA margins contracted to 18.7% amid sectoral challenges, impacting earnings. PB Fintech (NSE: POLICYBZR): PB Fintech acquired Pensionbazaar.com, making it a wholly owned subsidiary. This expansion strengthens its insurance and financial services verticals, complementing Policybazaar and Paisabazaar.

PB Fintech acquired Pensionbazaar.com, making it a wholly owned subsidiary. This expansion strengthens its insurance and financial services verticals, complementing Policybazaar and Paisabazaar. Gujarat Gas (NSE: GUJGASLTD): The company posted a 13.8% QoQ rise in Q1 net profit to INR 327.6 crore, driven by increased CNG volumes. Revenue slipped 5.2% sequentially to INR 4,065 crore amid fluctuating energy prices.

The company posted a 13.8% QoQ rise in Q1 net profit to INR 327.6 crore, driven by increased CNG volumes. Revenue slipped 5.2% sequentially to INR 4,065 crore amid fluctuating energy prices. NCC Limited (NSE: NCC): NCC’s Q1 net profit declined 8.4% YoY to INR 192.1 crore with revenue falling 6.3% to INR 5,179 crore. EBITDA dropped 4.3%, but operating margins improved slightly to 8.8%.

NCC’s Q1 net profit declined 8.4% YoY to INR 192.1 crore with revenue falling 6.3% to INR 5,179 crore. EBITDA dropped 4.3%, but operating margins improved slightly to 8.8%. Bharti Hexacom (NSE: BHARTIHEXA): Bharti Hexacom reported a 16.4% QoQ drop in net profit to INR 391.6 crore. Revenue fell 1.1% to INR 2,263 crore, though operating margins increased to 51.3%, reflecting cost efficiencies.

Bharti Hexacom reported a 16.4% QoQ drop in net profit to INR 391.6 crore. Revenue fell 1.1% to INR 2,263 crore, though operating margins increased to 51.3%, reflecting cost efficiencies. Container Corporation of India (NSE: CONCOR): CONCOR reported a 3.2% YoY rise in Q1 net profit to INR 266.5 crore, with revenue growing 2.4% to INR 2,153.6 crore. The board declared an interim dividend of INR 1.60 per share.

CONCOR reported a 3.2% YoY rise in Q1 net profit to INR 266.5 crore, with revenue growing 2.4% to INR 2,153.6 crore. The board declared an interim dividend of INR 1.60 per share. Gland Pharma (NSE: GLAND): Gland Pharma posted a 49.9% YoY rise in net profit to INR 215.4 crore in Q1, with revenue up 7.4% to INR 1,505.6 crore. EBITDA jumped 39%, with margins improving to 24.4% from 19%.

Despite global headwinds and tariff concerns, select Indian companies across telecom, pharma, infrastructure, and real estate sectors showcased resilient earnings and strategic growth moves. Market participants will closely track stock-specific developments. Investors are advised to stay cautious amid global volatility.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 06, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).