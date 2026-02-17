Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, February 17, 2026: JSW Infrastructure, Cochin Shipyard, and Lupin Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday

Mumbai, February 17: Indian equity markets are expected to see significant stock-specific movement on Tuesday, February 17, as several major corporations announced key project wins, regulatory approvals, and strategic expansions. Shares of companies such as JSW Infrastructure (NSE: JSWINFRA), Cochin Shipyard (NSE: COCHINSHIP), Lupin Limited (NSE: LUPIN), BHEL (NSE: BHEL), and RailTel Corporation of India (NSE: RAILTEL), among others, will be in the spotlight today, February 17, CNBC TV18 reported.

The spotlight remains on the infrastructure and defense sectors, which have shown resilience amid shifting market sentiment. Meanwhile, the pharmaceutical space is seeing renewed interest as domestic firms clear critical compliance hurdles with international agencies. Below are the key stocks that will remain in focus during today’s trading session based on their latest corporate developments. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, February 16, 2026: BHEL, RailTel, and NBCC Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on Tuesday, February 17:

JSW Infrastructure (NSE: JSWINFRA)

JSW Infrastructure is set to be in focus after the company received a letter of intent for a major port expansion project. The company has been aggressively scaling its cargo-handling capacity to meet rising domestic demand.

Cochin Shipyard (NSE: COCHINSHIP)

Cochin Shipyard remains a top stock to watch following the announcement of a multi-crore contract for the construction of specialized vessels for a global client. This order adds significant depth to the company’s already robust order book. Delhi Online Investment Scam Busted: Police Arrests 4 in INR 45.25 Lakh Stock Market Fraud Using Fake Trading App.

Lupin Limited (NSE: LUPIN)

Lupin is likely to see positive momentum today after the company received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for one of its key manufacturing facilities. The report classifies the facility as "No Action Indicated" (NAI).

BHEL (NSE: BHEL)

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) continues to be in the spotlight due to ongoing developments in the power and railway sectors. The company has recently been shortlisted for high-value tenders involving thermal power plant upgrades and Vande Bharat train components.

RailTel Corporation of India (NSE: RAILTEL)

RailTel is expected to remain active following its recent success in securing a digital infrastructure project from a state government entity. The company’s focus on expanding its broadband and VPN services has helped it diversify away from its core railway telecommunications business.

NBCC (India) Limited (NSE: NBCC)

NBCC is in focus after the state-owned construction firm announced the successful sale of commercial space in a major redevelopment project. The proceeds from these sales are critical for the company’s cash flow and project completion targets.

The real estate and construction major has a strong pipeline of government projects, and the recent monetisation of its land bank has been viewed positively by the market. The stock’s performance today will likely mirror sentiment in the broader PSU construction space.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).