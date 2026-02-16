Mumbai, February 16: The Indian equity markets are set for a dynamic session on Monday, February 16, as investors react to a flurry of weekend earnings reports and significant corporate actions. Shares of companies such as Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) (NSE: BHEL), RailTel Corporation of India Limited (NSE: RAILTEL), NBCC (India) Ltd (NSE: NBCC), IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (NSE: IRB), Ola Electric Mobility (NSE: OLAELEC), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (NSE: TORNTPHARM), Eicher Motors (NSE: EICHERMOT), Hindustan Unilever (NSE: HINDUNILVR), among others, will be in the spotlight today, February 16, CNBC TV18 reported.

While the broader Nifty 50 recently tested the 25,500 support level, today’s focus remains squarely on individual stocks impacted by the third-quarter (Q3 FY26) results. Key players across infrastructure, electric vehicles, and pharmaceuticals are expected to drive volume as institutional and retail investors adjust their portfolios following Friday’s market volatility. Delhi Online Investment Scam Busted: Police Arrests 4 in INR 45.25 Lakh Stock Market Fraud Using Fake Trading App.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on February 16:

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (NSE: BHEL)

BHEL remains a "stock in focus" following the government’s Offer for Sale (OFS) to divest a 5% stake, which concluded its retail portion on February 12. With the floor price set at INR 254, the increased free float is expected to improve liquidity in the counter. Additionally, the recent DAC clearance for defense proposals worth INR 3.6 lakh crore places BHEL as a primary beneficiary for strategic electronics and engineering orders.

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd (NSE: RAILTEL)

RailTel has maintained a strong news flow after bagging a major infrastructure contract worth INR 455 crore from West Central Railway. The project, which involves modernizing rail communication, has an execution timeline of 960 days. Traders are watching the INR 330-INR 335 support levels closely as the company continues to secure high-value orders in the digitalisation space. Why Tech Stocks Are Falling Today, February 13, 2026?

NBCC (India) Ltd (NSE: NBCC)

The state-owned Navratna firm will be a key stock to watch as it holds its earnings call today at 11:00 AM. While the stock has seen nearly an 18% decline year-to-date, the recent Union Budget’s move to raise infrastructure capex targets to INR 12.2 lakh crore for FY27 has provided a fresh tailwind for construction PSUs. Market participants are eager to see if Q3 execution numbers can trigger a reversal in the stock's recent downtrend.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (NSE: IRB)

IRB Infra is under the lens today following the announcement of an earnings call scheduled for February 16 to discuss its Q3 results. The company recently reported a robust 15% year-on-year growth in aggregate toll revenue for January 2026, signaling strong traffic momentum. Investors will be looking for updates on the Gandeva Ena HAM project transfer and guidance on future BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) opportunities.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd (NSE: OLAELEC)

Shares of the EV manufacturer will be in the spotlight after the company reported a narrowed consolidated net loss of INR 487 crore for the December quarter. Despite a sharp 55% decline in revenue from operations to INR 470 crore, management described the quarter as a "structural reset" focused on service execution and vertical integration. The successful commercial deployment of in-house 4680 Bharat Cells remains a critical milestone for long-term investors.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NSE: TORNTPHARM)

Torrent Pharma enters Monday’s session with positive momentum after posting a 26% year-on-year jump in net profit to INR 635 crore for Q3 FY26. Revenue grew by 18% to INR 3,304 crore, reflecting strong performance in its core markets. The stock outperformed the broader market on Friday and is expected to see continued interest as a defensive play amidst market uncertainty.

Eicher Motors Ltd (NSE: EICHERMOT)

Eicher Motors is currently a top technical pick after reporting a 21.3% growth in Q3 net profit to INR 1,420.61 crore. The stock recently clocked an all-time high of INR 7,791, and brokerages have upgraded targets toward the INR 8,500 mark. Analysts cite sustained trend strength and higher lows on the daily chart as indicators for continued bullish momentum in the Royal Enfield maker's shares.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (NSE: HINDUNILVR)

HUL will be a major point of discussion as its ice cream business, Kwality Wall's (India), officially lists as a separate entity on the NSE and BSE today. Shareholders of HUL as of the December 5 record date will see the new shares credited in a 1:1 ratio. This demerger aligns with Unilever's global strategy and creates a new pure-play FMCG listing in the frozen desserts segment.

Beyond earnings, the listing of a major FMCG demerger and the conclusion of a government stake sale in a heavy engineering giant are adding layers of complexity to today’s trade. Technical analysts suggest that while the sentiment remains cautious, selective buying in auto and insurance sectors could provide a cushion. Below is a detailed analysis of the companies that will remain in focus today.

