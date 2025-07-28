Mumbai, July 28: The share market will witness buying and selling of stocks soon after the stock market opens for business today, July 28, after the weekend holiday. As the market reopens on July 28, several stocks are likely to be in the spotlight, including Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), Kotak Mahindra Bank (NSE: KOTAKBANK), Bank of Baroda (NSE: BANKBARODA), Tata Chemicals (NSE: TATACHEM), Central Bank of India (NSE: CENTRALBK), and Poonawalla Fincorp (NSE: POONAWALLA).

On July 25, Indian stock markets finished significantly lower. At close, the BSE Sensex quoted at 81,463.09, down 721 points or 0.88%, and the NSE Nifty50 was at 24,837, down 225 points or 0.9%. Scroll down to check the list of stocks that may remain in focus to buy or sell on July 28. Tata Motors Share Price Today, July 24: Stock Rises Over 1.7% in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Stocks To Buy or Sell on Monday, July 28

SAIL (NSE: SAIL)

Steel Authority of India Ltd.'s consolidated net profit dropped 41% sequentially in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, according to an exchange filing on July 25. The firm posted a bottom line of INR 745 crore as compared to INR 1,251 crore in the March quarter.

Kotak Mahindra Bank (NSE: KOTAKBANK)

Kotak Mahindra Bank, on July 26, reported a standalone net profit of INR 3,282 crore during Q1 FY26, registering a 7% year-on-year decline from INR 3,520 crore in Q1 FY25. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, July 25, 2025: Adani Enterprises, Aether Industries and Indian Energy Exchange Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

Bank of Baroda (NSE: BANKBARODA)

The Bank of Baroda reported a 1.8% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its standalone net profit for Q1FY26, at INR 4,541.3 crore compared to INR 4,458 crore in the same period last year.

Tata Chemicals (NSE: TATACHEM)

On July 25, Tata Chemicals reported a 68% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in its consolidated net profit to INR 252 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26), up from INR 150 crore in the same period last year. The company had posted a loss of INR 56 crore in the previous quarter (Q4 FY25).

Central Bank of India (NSE: CENTRALBK)

On July 25, the Central Bank of India was quoted at INR 37.62, down 0.27% on the day as on the NSE. The stock tumbled 27.94% in last one year as compared to a 2.68% rally in NIFTY and a 1.85% fall in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Poonawalla Fincorp (NSE: POONAWALLA)

Poonawalla Fincorp is targeting above 40% growth in its asset book on the back of expansion in products portfolio, including gold loans. Poonawalla Fincorp registered a 53% robust growth on an annual basis in AUM at INR 41,273 crore at the end of the first quarter ended June 30, 2025.

US stock futures edged higher Sunday evening as investors prepared for a high-stakes week marked by Big Tech earnings, a key Federal Reserve meeting, fresh inflation data, and former President Trump’s August 1 deadline for securing major trade deals. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 0.4%, while S&P 500 futures also added 0.4%. Nasdaq 100 futures led gains with a 0.5% uptick.

