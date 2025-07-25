Mumbai, July 25: Stocks such as Adani Enterprises and Bharat Electronics Ltd, among others, will be in the spotlight today, July 25. Investors and traders will be looking forward to buying and selling stocks as soon as the Indian stock market opens for business. As investors and market enthusiasts prepare to buy and sell stocks during Friday's trading session, it's essential to be updated about the latest stock market developments. Today, several stocks are likely to be in focus.

These include Adani Enterprises, Cyient Ltd, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Aether Industries, Trident Ltd, Wipro Ltd, Karur Vysya Bank Ltd, Anant Raj and Suryoday Small Finance Bank. Of the stocks mentioned above, shares of Adani Enterprises Limited (NSE: ADANIENT), Cyient Limited (NSE: CYIENT), Indian Energy Exchange Limited (NSE: IEX) and Bharat Electronics Limited (NSE: BEL) all ended Thursday's trading session in the red.

Stocks of Adani Enterprises Limited (NSE: ADANIENT), Cyient Limited (NSE: CYIENT), Indian Energy Exchange Limited (NSE: IEX) and Bharat Electronics Limited (NSE: BEL) saw a decline of INR 6.50, INR 38.10, INR 52.40 and INR 1.95, respectively. Similarly, stocks of Aether Industries Limited (NSE: AETHER) and Karur Vysya Bank Limited (NSE: KARURVYSYA) also closed last trading session of July 24 on a negative note. Both stocks saw a decline of INR 1.25 and INR 1.45, respectively.

On the other hand, shares of Trident Limited (NSE: TRIDENT) and Wipro Limited (WIPRO) both closed Thursday's trading session in green and saw a growth of INR 0.49 and INR 0.80 each. In addition to these stocks, shares of Suryoday Small Finance Bank and Anant Raj will also be in focus today. At the end of Thursday's trading session, stocks of Suryoday Small Finance Bank Limited (NSE: SURYODAY) and Anant Raj Limited (NSE: ANANTRAJ) both closed on a negative note.

Shares of Suryoday Small Finance Bank Limited (NSE: SURYODAY) and Anant Raj Limited (NSE: ANANTRAJ) fell by INR 1.91 and INR 3.75 each during the closing bell on July 24.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

