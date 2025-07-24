Tata Motors Ltd share price (NSE: TataMotors) gained 1.77% on Thursday, July 24, trading at INR 702.30 on the NSE as of 10:16 AM IST. The stock rose INR 12.20 in intraday action, supported by positive investor sentiment. Analysts attribute the upmove to sustained demand in the passenger and commercial vehicle segments. Tata Motors has remained a key performer in the auto sector, with investors tracking cues from upcoming quarterly results. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, July 24, 2025: Bajaj Housing, Infosys and Tata Consumer Products Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

Tata Motors Share Price

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)