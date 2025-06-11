Mumbai, June 11: Investors and traders will be looking forward to buying and selling stocks today, June 11, as soon as the Indian stock market opens for business. As investors and stock market enthusiasts prepare to buy and sell shares, several stocks will be in the spotlight. Nine stocks will be in focus today, and these include Maruti Suzuki, IIFL Finance, Kaynes Technology, Bank of Baroda, Texmaco, Max Financial Services, Reliance Infrastructure, Aditya Birla Capital, and Wipro.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India Limited (NSE: MARUTI), IIFL Finance Limited (NSE: IIFL), Kaynes Technology India Limited (NSE: KAYNES) and Bank of Baroda (NSE: BANKBARODA) all ended Tuesday's trading session (June 10) on a negative note. Notably, stocks of Maruti Suzuki India Limited (NSE: MARUTI), IIFL Finance Limited (NSE: IIFL), Kaynes Technology India Limited (NSE: KAYNES) and Bank of Baroda (NSE: BANKBARODA) saw a decline of INR 165, INR 7.25, INR 52.50 and INR 1.52, respectively. Stock Market Holidays in 2025: BSE and NSE To Observe 14 Non-Trading Days in Coming Year, Check Full List Here.

On the other hand, stocks of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Limited (NSE: TEXINFRA), Max Financial Services Limited (NSE: MFSL), Reliance Infrastructure Limited (NSE: RELINFRA), Aditya Birla Capital Limited (NSE: ABCAPITAL) and Wipro Limited (NSE: WIPRO) all ended in green, except for Max Financial Services Limited. Shares of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Limited (NSE: TEXINFRA), Reliance Infrastructure Limited (NSE: RELINFRA), Aditya Birla Capital Limited (NSE: ABCAPITAL) and Wipro Limited (NSE: WIPRO) saw a rise of INR 0.67, INR 10.65, INR 2.77 and INR 3.40, each. Stock Market Holidays in June 2025: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for Trading for 9 Days, Check Full List Here.

However, stocks of Max Financial Services Limited (NSE: MFSL) closed in the red after declining by INR 3.20 during Tuesday's trading session. At the end of Tuesday's closing bell, the Indian stock market ended on a flat note, with the Sensex down marginally by 53.49 points at 82,391.72 and the Nifty closing up by one point at 25,104.25. The share market witnessed buying in IT stocks during Tuesday's trading session. While Pharma, FMCG, metal, media, energy, and commodities indices closed in the green, Auto, PSU bank, financial services, realty and infra indices all ended in the red.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).