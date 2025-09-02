Mumbai, September 2: Stocks of several companies will be in the spotlight today, September 2, as soon as the Indian stock market opens for business. Investors and traders will look forward to buying and selling stocks during Tuesday's trading session. Shares of Bharat Electronics, United Breweries, and Coal India are expected to be in focus today. That said, it's essential to know the latest stock market developments as investors and market enthusiasts prepare to buy and sell stocks on Tuesday, September 2.

As investors and traders look to buy and sell stocks during today's trading session, we bring you a list of stocks that are likely to be in focus on September 2. These include Bharat Electronics Limited (NSE: BEL), United Breweries Limited (NSE: UBL), Puravankara Limited (NSE: PURVA), Coal India Limited (NSE: COALINDIA), NMDC Limited (NSE: NMDC) and UPL Limited (NSE: UPL). Of the above stocks, shares of Coal India Limited (NSE: COALINDIA), NMDC Limited (NSE: NMDC) and UPL Limited (NSE: UPL) all ended Monday's trading session in the green. Stock Market Holidays in September 2025: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for Trading for 8 Days Next Month; Check Full List of Share Market Holidays Here.

The stocks of Coal India Limited (NSE: COALINDIA), NMDC Limited (NSE: NMDC), and UPL Limited (NSE: UPL) grew by INR 3.35, INR 0.83, and INR 11.25, respectively. Similarly, stocks of Bharat Electronics Limited (NSE: BEL) also closed positively and saw a growth of INR 4.80 at the end of Monday's trading session. At the closing bell of the last trading session on September 1, shares of United Breweries Limited (NSE: UBL) and Puravankara Limited (NSE: PURVA) ended in the red. Indian Stock Market: Nifty, Sensex Open Higher on Robust GDP Data, IT Index Surges Over 1%.

United Breweries Limited (NSE: UBL) and Puravankara Limited (NSE: PURVA) stocks declined by INR 56.10 and INR 1.30, respectively. Meanwhile, the equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Monday, September 1, after the country's economy grew by a stronger-than-expected 7.8 per cent in April-June. Notably, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 343.46 points to 80,153.11 in initial trade, whereas the 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 105.8 points to 24,532.65.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

