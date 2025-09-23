Mumbai, September 23: Investors and traders are gearing up for the trading as the Indian stock market opens for business on Tuesday, September 23. They will be looking to buy and sell stocks during the September 23 trading session when the market opens. Stocks of several companies, such as Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) (NSE: RVNL), TCS (NSE: TCS), Infosys (NSE: INFY), Birla Corporation (NSE: BIRLACORPN), Emkay Global Financial Services (NSE: EMKAY), are likely to remain under the spotlight on Tuesday, CNBC TV18 reported.

On Monday, September 22, Indian stock markets opened lower as volatility increased after the Trump administration in the US announced significant changes in the H-1B visa policy. As traders and stock market enthusiasts look to buying and selling stocks, we bring you the list of stocks which are expected to be in focus during the September 23 trading session. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty End Lower After Volatile Session Amid IT Selloff, H-1B Visa Concerns.

Stocks To Buy or Sell on Monday, September 23:

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) (NSE: RVNL)

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) emerged as the lowest bidder for a key Southern Railway project on September 22, the media outlet reported. The project, aimed at supporting the Mission 3000MT loading target, is valued at INR 145.35 crore.

TCS (NSE: TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS) recently entered into a partnership with NVIDIA to embed its accelerated computing capabilities into TCS’s AI-fueled retail solutions. The partnership aims to help global retailers reduce costs, improve efficiency, and drive innovation through advanced features such as computer vision and digital twins. PC Jeweller Share Price Today, September 22: PC Jeweller Shares Edge Up 0.05% After Board Approves Preferential Allotment to CVPL, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Infosys (NSE: INFY)

On September 19, Infosys' stock fell as much as 4.5% following reports that President Donald Trump expects to sign a proclamation requiring a USD 100,000 fee for H-1B visa applications. The decline in Infosys stock reflects investor concerns about the proposed H-1B visa fee's impact on the company's business model.

Birla Corporation (NSE: BIRLACORPN)

Birla Corporation announced that the Government of Telangana, Department of Mines & Geology vide Letter dated 20 September 2025, has declared RCCPL, a wholly owned material subsidiary of the Company, as the Preferred Bidder for the grant of Composite License for Guda-Rampur Limestone & Manganese Block on the highest final price offer of 57.10% submitted by RCCPL. The aforesaid block is situated in District Adilabad, Telangana, over an area of 3.34 sq km.

Emkay Global Financial Services (NSE: EMKAY)

On September 22, Emkay Global Financial Services Limited surged 19.98% to INR 315.2. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 51561 shares were traded on the counter so far, as against the average daily volumes of 5059 shares in the past one month.

In the broader market indices on NSE, Nifty 100, Nifty Midcap 100, and Nifty Smallcap 100 all traded lower as selling pressure mounted, ANI reported. Among sectoral indices, Nifty Auto was trading marginally higher, supported by the GST reforms, along with FMCG and Media, while other major sectors, including pharma, remained under pressure. Meanwhile, safe-haven buying lifted precious metals.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

