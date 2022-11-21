The number of small businesses operating in India has been increasing over the years. However, do you think all businesses can reach their objectives, or survive in this cut throat competitive market? Survival and growth are indeed the greatest challenges for the MSMEs and many companies struggle to survive the competition and may eventually be forced to shut down their operations.

Let us know more about the challenges and a valid solution to help small businesses grow with exceptional strategies as put forth by India’s most experienced Business Coach Suresh Mansharamani. In a brief conversation with Suresh Mansharamani, the only OKR Coach in India, we come to know that the OKR Strategy is the best approach to Revolutionizing MSMEs of India.

Suresh Mansharamani says, “Every business, be it small or medium must have its goals and strategies. Although this is known to all, Business aspirants are not fully trained to set their goals and strategies. If the process of planning, setting goals and making strategies go wrong, any business will have no positive results.” FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Pocketed $300 Million After Big Funding Raise in 2021: Report.

All successful businesses begin not just with ideas, but with the right execution of the ideas. It is really important to comprehend how one can know if their execution process is correct and if the steps of planning and making strategies are in the right direction.

Suresh Mansharamani affirms that every businessman must have a strategy to execute his ideas. Without any strategy, one can never know if the steps taken are right or wrong. Master Coach Mansharamani states that if an entrepreneur has a plan drawn up, he/she just has to follow the plan and implement the strategies; if somehow, they are out of the track, their strategies will bring them back to track. He further puts forth,

“OKR strategies or frameworks are the survival kit for all small and medium businesses.”

The novice entrepreneurs must be wondering what OKR is actually.

Suresh Mansharamani gives us a brief idea that OKR denotes Objectives and Key Results, a framework implemented by all successful companies or business firms. He exemplifies that Companies like Google began with OKR, and today no one needs a picture of their success. OKRs lead to increased results at small and medium business firms because they present a very noteworthy and stimulating vision where a team is headed toward the firm’s goals and missions. He specifically emphasizes that OKR teaches to decide the objective of a business and align it throughout the business and direct the team to accelerate the growth of the business. Airtel Recharge Plan Update: Price of Minimum Monthly Recharge Plan Raised by 57 Percent to Rs 155 in Haryana, Odisha; Pan-India Roll-Out Expected Soon.

Suresh Mansharamani is known as India’s first and best OKR Coach. On being asked when he did first realize the importance of OKR and how he began this journey, he lets us know that as a Business Coach, he used to train MSMEs and people associated with small businesses. Dr. Mansharamani kept researching new and practical strategies to help the MSMEs grow. He then started meeting Business leaders of big companies like Google, Walmart, and many such companies and realized that they and their teams are very aligned toward their goals and mission, whereas MSMEs have a different picture. The owners and the employees seem to be walking on two different routes, thus making their goals unreachable. Although they aim for great profits, they fail to move the entire team towards reaching the same goal. Somewhere, the purpose goes missing.

Business Coach Dr. Mansharamani cites a wonderful example while explaining this. If four oarsmen row a boat in four different directions, the boat will never move ahead, rather it will circle in the same area. This is where small businesses suffer.

He says, “I studied the differences and found OKR to be the best solution to these misdirected business ventures. When I started implementing OKR strategies in small and medium entrepreneurs, I could see massive success results. In 90 days, I found them tripling their turnovers.”

He further asserts that every business, be it small or medium must have its goals and strategies. Although this is known to all, Business aspirants are not fully trained to set their goals and strategies. If the process of planning, setting goals, and making strategies go wrong, any business will have no positive results.

His views compelled us to know when an entrepreneur should begin OKR lessons.

Suresh Mansharamani clearly announces that every business aspirant must learn and set OKR at the beginning of the financial quarter, although it is a continuous application throughout the business. He states, “There is no specific or perfect time; learn as soon as you begin your venture.”

Let us know if at all, it is challenging to follow OKR strategies.

Suresh Mansharamani’s words are really inspiring,

“Every venture is a challenge. And, the route to making our venture successful is challenging of course. Where don’t you find challenges? Our life is a challenge.”

However, he makes it clear that OKR is flexible and not difficult to follow. A leader must try to get trained to implement this framework as every business starts with an idea and to make his idea successful, he/she must know the art of executing the ideas. And, OKR is a solution to this.

It was indeed very enlightening talking with Suresh Mansharamani. There is no end to learning, and young entrepreneurs have a lot to learn from him. We asked him about an important suggestion he wants to give to aspiring entrepreneurs regarding OKR.

Suresh Mansharamani suggests,

“Technically any organization can work on OKR and succeed. But the small and medium-scale enterprises due to their novelty and initial years in the market have more potential to turn the game just by being more objective and key results oriented. They may lack the required management methodologies as they just stepped in but what makes such SMEs stand out in the competition against the giants is just working on the Objective Key Results model.”

Suresh Mansharamani is a very reputed Business Coach who has been conducting many workshops on OKR and has been training many Business successful leaders. Dr. Mansharamani is India’s sole OKR (OBJECTIVE KEY RESULTS) coach and has cultivated his magnetism over thousands of enthusiastic entrepreneurs and company owners via his proven modus operandi for increasing their profits.

According to Suresh Mansharamani, people are the agents of change in any country. He gives counsel and coaching, but also resources, an atmosphere, and a community for entrepreneurs to flourish via his highly famous Networking Platform Tajurba. He also writes blogs on OKR and other Business tactics to guide and be aware of the rising entrepreneurs of India.

Tags and categories: Suresh Mansharamani, OKR, MSME, Tajurba, India, Business, Goal Tracking, Objectives and Key Results, Business Coach, Sales Coach