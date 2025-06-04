Actor Vishal Jethwa, who made his first Cannes Film Festival appearance at the 2025 edition for his film Homebound, has led a life full of struggle. The actor, who walked the red carpet with co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor, shared that he comes from a very modest background. In an emotional conversation with Zoom, he proudly stated, “Main ek kaamwali bai ka beta hoon.” (I am the son of a househelp mother.) Vishal revealed how his early struggles helped him connect deeply with his character in Homebound, a film screened in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes 2025. Produced by Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra, with co-producers Marijke de Souza and Melita Toscan du Plantier, the movie explores themes of resilience — something Vishal knows all too well. He describes what it was like going from being unknown to being recognised worldwide. ‘Homebound’ Movie Review: Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor’s Film Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan Wins Over Critics at Cannes 2025.

Vishal Jethwa Gets Candid About His Journey From Struggles to Stardom - Watch Video

From Struggles to Spotlight

“I come from a very poor family…and I was actually confident there because my sister told me before I left, ‘Don’t stress so much… because in a literal way, I am the son of a domestic help. Main ek kaamwali bai jo hoti hain, unka beta hoon. Meri mumma ne logon ke ghar pe jhaadu pochha kiya hai, she used to sell sanitary pads in a supermarket. My father used to sell coconut water. I’ve seen all this. And I could relate all this to it. But not now, now my life has moved beyond that. But privilege is such a big thing — I never knew that.”

Vishal Jethwa's Cannes 2025 Look

Nervous at Cannes

While Cannes may seem like a dream destination for many actors, for Vishal, it initially brought anxiety. He admitted he was nervous and even considered backing out of the festival due to self-doubt and his struggle with speaking English. “Everyone there looked so polished and experienced. I was scared about how I would present myself,” he shared. But support from well-wishers and last-minute pep talks gave him a boost.

"I wore my confidence before I wore my attire," he said. "Once I got there, I started enjoying every moment because I knew I had nothing to lose."

Lesson on Success and Privilege

Now basking in the international spotlight, Vishal is also reflecting on the more profound meaning of success and privilege.

“Today, of course, my life has moved beyond that. And I don’t even realise how big a thing privilege is. Also, we tend to think privilege is only a positive word, that it only brings benefits. But that’s not true. With privilege comes more responsibility," he said.

From being the son of a domestic help to standing tall at Cannes, Vishal Jethwa's story is one of courage, gratitude, and unshakeable belief.

Vishal Jethwa Movies and TV Shows

Vishal Jethwa began his acting career in 2013 by landing the lead role of Akbar in the television show Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap. He has also appeared in Colours TV's Thapki Pyar Ki as Prince.

In his Hindi film debut, Jethwa was cast as the main antagonist in Yash Raj Films' 2019 film Mardaani 2, starring Rani Mukerji in the lead. His performance was well received by the critics and the audience. He also featured as Hassan Ali in Salman Khan's Tiger 3.

