A ULIP plan (Unit Linked Insurance Plan) offers policyholders the opportunity to grow their wealth while also securing their family’s future. But what is a ULIP plan exactly? It is a financial product that combines the benefits of life insurance and market-linked investment.

However, before investing in a ULIP, it is crucial to understand the different charges involved. Knowing these charges can help you estimate the real returns from your plan.

ULIP Charges You Should Know About

Here are the major ULIP charges you should be aware of. If you're new to this concept and asking what is ULIP plan and how do the fees affect your investment, this breakdown will help you make an informed decision:

1: Premium Allocation Charges

When you pay your premium, not the entire amount is invested. A portion is deducted upfront as the premium allocation charge. For instance, if your premium is ₹40,000 and the allocation charge is 3%, only ₹38,800 will be invested. This fee is used to cover administrative and distribution expenses. Over the years, this charge tends to decrease.

2: Fund Management Charges

ULIPs invest your money in various funds: equity, debt, or hybrid. The fund management charge is a recurring fee taken for this service carried out by professionals. It is calculated as a percentage of the fund value and deducted before the Net Asset Value (NAV) is declared. IRDAI currently caps this charge at 1.35% annually. Equity funds may have a higher FMC due to the fact that they require more management, while debt funds may come with a lower charge.

3: Mortality Charges

ULIPs are life insurance products, and your premiums also go towards providing this coverage. The amount charged is known as the mortality charge. It depends on factors like your age, health, and the sum assured. These charges tend to be lower when you are younger and healthier. That is why it is recommended to buy life insurance early.

You may also want to opt for a ULIP plan where the insurer refunds mortality charges when the policy matures.

4: Policy Administration Charges

This is a small fee deducted regularly (monthly or annually) to manage your policy records and keep your account active. You can think of it as a service charge that helps ensure policyholder services stay seamless. It can be a fixed sum or vary over time based on policy features. It is important to evaluate these ULIP charges as they can add up over time and potentially impact your returns.

5: Fund Switching Charges

ULIPs offer the flexibility to switch your investments between equity, debt, or hybrid funds depending on your market view or life goals. A limited number of switches are usually free in a year. Beyond that, insurers may levy nominal ULIP charges. You can plan and use this feature to improve returns, but switching too often should be avoided.

6: Surrender or Discontinuance Charges

Exiting your ULIP before completing the mandatory five-year lock-in period comes with a surrender charge. The earlier you exit, the higher the charge may be. These ULIP charges reduce over time and are usually waived off after the lock-in period ends. ULIPs work best when held long-term. Hence, it is advisable to avoid an early exit unless necessary.

7: Partial Withdrawal Fees

Many ULIPs allow partial withdrawals after the lock-in period. Some even offer a few free withdrawals annually. However, frequent or additional withdrawals on your ULIP plan may come with a fee. The partial withdrawal feature can help one during emergencies by meeting their liquidity needs. It should only be kept for such purposes, as withdrawing too frequently can reduce the plan’s long-term benefits.

8: Miscellaneous Charges

These include fees for changes like updating premium payment frequency or issuing duplicate policy documents. Though small, frequent changes can accumulate extra costs. Tip: Read your ULIP plan’s terms with care to avoid unnecessary changes and additional fees.

Why ULIPs Are Worth It

Even with various charges, ULIPs remain a smart long-term investment option. They offer:

Dual benefit of investment + life insurance

Flexibility in fund selection and switching

Tax benefits under Sections 80C and 10(10D)**

Long-term wealth creation and risk cover

Once you understand what a ULIP plan is and the charges clearly, it becomes easier to choose the right ULIP plan that fits your goals. You can also use a ULIP calculator (offered by most insurers) to estimate expected returns and see how the charges affect your maturity amount.

** Tax exemptions are as per applicable tax laws from time to time.

