Mumbai, March 03: The Indian IPO market has seen considerable momentum in the last few years. While the interest in market-based investments is also growing, more young investors are keen on entering a company at the initial stage and growing with the company’s growth. IPOs allow people to do just that. While 2025 has already seen various successful IPO launches, the industry is still growing at a remarkable rate.

The first half of March is expected to also see a few IPO launches that have held the public attention. Here are all the IPOs that are expected to launch in March 2025 that you should keep an eye out for. Tata Capital IPO: Board Approves IPO Plan, Prepares INR 1,504 Crore Rights Issue.

Balaji Phosphates Ltd IPO

The month of March will witness the listing of several IPOs. However, the month of March has very limited IPOs expected to open. Balaji Phosphates Ltd is one of these IPOs which was open for issue on February 28. With an issue size of 50.11 crore, the company has issued 2000 shares in the Rs 66 to Rs 70 issue price. The brand is expected to be listed on March 7.

NAPS Global India Ltd IPO

The other IPO that will launch in the month of March is NAPS Global India Ltd which is expected to open on March 4. The IPO issue size is Rs 11.8 crore and the company has offered its shares at the rate of Rs 90. The close date of NAPS Global India Ltd is March 6 and has a lot size of 1600. PhonePe IPO: Walmart-Backed Digital Payments Platform Begins IPO Process To List on Indian Exchanges.

In addition to these, Nukleus Office Solutions Ltd and Shreenath Paper Products - which were issued towards the end of February 2025, will also be listed on March 4 and March 5 respectively. Also, Mumbai based Meir Commodities India has also filed its draft paper with the capital markets regulator SEBI to raise funds via an upcoming public issue. We hope that this information helps you to understand and plan for the IPOs that you want to invest in.

