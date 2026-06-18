YESBANK Opening Bell Updates: Navigating Global Cues and Domestic Momentum

YESBANK shares are poised for continued investor attention this Thursday, opening at ₹25.24, a modest premium over its previous close of ₹25.11. The stock has demonstrated a strong upward trajectory, rallying for four consecutive sessions and registering a significant 15% gain over this period. This momentum has propelled its year-to-date performance to an impressive 17%. Early sentiment appears positive, with the stock trading at ₹25.55 in pre-open, indicating sustained bullish interest, though traders will be watchful for any early session consolidation after the recent run.

YESBANK – Stock Updates as of (10:13AM, 18 Jun 2026) LTP ₹25.55 Open ₹25.24 High ₹25.78 Low ₹25.10 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 116,192,469 % Chg +1.75%

Overnight & Global Cues

Overnight, US markets closed lower following the Federal Reserve's decision to maintain interest rates but signal a potential hike later in the year, casting a hawkish shadow on global sentiment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all recorded declines of 0.98%, 1.21%, and 1.34% respectively. In contrast, Asian markets largely opened higher this morning, buoyed by a US-Iran peace deal that has lifted risk sentiment, though investors continue to digest the implications of the Fed's stance. Japan's Nikkei 225 rallied, and South Korea's Kospi also advanced. Domestically, Gift Nifty indicated a flat start for Indian indices, suggesting a cautious opening despite positive Asian trends. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers of ₹101.59 crore on Wednesday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) showed robust support with net purchases of ₹1,561.40 crore. The Indian banking sector, which YESBANK belongs to, has been a strong performer, with analysts anticipating continued leadership from lenders, citing attractive valuations and supportive RBI measures. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) infused ₹72,300 crore of transient liquidity into the banking system on Wednesday to address liquidity concerns arising from advance tax payments. Furthermore, optimism surrounding the US-Iran peace framework and softening crude oil prices are expected to be favourable for India's inflation outlook and overall economic sentiment.

Recent Developments

YESBANK has been active on the corporate front, recently forging a strategic partnership with Northern Arc Capital aimed at expanding credit access, scaling digital lending, and providing debt investment opportunities for customers. This collaboration is strategically important, leveraging synergies across origination, distribution, technology, and balance-sheet capabilities, partly facilitated by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), a key shareholder in both entities. The bank also revised its USD FCNR(B) deposit rates, offering a peak of 6.60% per annum, a move expected to attract foreign currency deposits and bolster its liability franchise. Financially, the bank reported a strong Q4FY26, with consolidated net profit jumping 44% to ₹1,068 crore, driven by improved margins and recoveries. However, analyst sentiment remains largely cautious, with the consensus rating from 11 analysts being a "Sell," and an average 12-month price target of ₹19.32, which implies a downside of over 16% from current levels.

Key Levels to Watch

For today's session, the stock's open at ₹25.24 is a crucial immediate indicator. YESBANK's 52-week range has seen it trade between ₹17.20 and a recent high of ₹25.46. Technical analysts highlight a significant resistance zone around ₹26, which aligns with both its 20-week and 200-week exponential moving averages. A sustained breakout above this level could pave the way for further upward movement. On the downside, immediate support is identified near ₹23.15, followed by ₹22.13.

Opening Outlook

As the session unfolds, traders should closely monitor global market reactions to the nuanced messages from the US Federal Reserve. While the US-Iran peace deal offers a tailwind, the hawkish Fed stance could induce volatility. Domestically, the continued robust DII inflows and the banking sector's positive momentum are key supportive factors for YESBANK. The stock's ability to consolidate above or decisively breach the ₹26 resistance level, especially on strong volumes, will be a critical determinant of its intraday trajectory.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 10:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).