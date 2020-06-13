Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Aaron Carter Gets Engaged to Melanie Martin After Being Reunited

Entertainment IANS| Jun 13, 2020 07:05 PM IST
Aaron Carter Gets Engaged to Melanie Martin After Being Reunited
Aaron Carter (Photo Credits: Getty)

Los Angeles, June 13: Singer Aaron Carter's love story with Melanie Martin is approaching a happy ending. The two, who had recently reunited after a bitter split in late April, are officially engaged now. The former teen pop sensation made the announcement on Instagram on Friday by posting a photo of Martin flaunting her diamond ring, reports dailymail.co.uk. In the photo, Martin has her right hand and fingers pointed at the ring.

"Love wins #iloveyou3000 #engaged #fiance #ourlovestory," the 32-year-old captioned the image. Later, he took to Instagram Story and shared a video of the couple holding hands, while driving, with the focus on her ring. Aaron Carter Gets Girlfriend Melanie's Name Tattooed on His Face (See Pic).

View this post on Instagram

 

Lövē wins ❤️😍💍 #iloveyou3000 #engaged #fiance #ourlovestory

A post shared by Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) on

This comes just days after the couple revealed that Martin had suffered a miscarriage after they split up less than two months ago. "She suffered a miscarriage due to stress conditions," Carter said earlier this week. "We're going to give it come time, let her heal and then we're going to try again. We both want that. I gotta take care of her."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 07:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Aaron Carter Melanie Martin
