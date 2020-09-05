Aaron Carter is all set for his XXX debut as her plans on his live porn performance on the XXX webcam website CamSoda.com. According to reports, Aaron Carter will now be joining the porn industry and make live porn videos on the adult webcam site. The American singer/rapper, the actor will join the erotic entertainment world and instead of making porn videos as you would find on websites like xnxx.com and Pornhub.com, he will be doing live porn session on CamSoda. His debut feature is set to go live tonight at 9 pm PST and will contain some foot fetish content like he will be peeling a banana with his feet and also masturbation in front of cameras. Aaron Carter Diagnosed with Schizophrenia, Bipolar Disorder.

Aaron took to Instagram to tease his porn debut and along with flashing his abs, the tattooed star wrote: “It’s my first time! Check me out live tonight @camsoda 9pm PST.” PageSix speculates that the singer may have taken inspiration from his fiancée, Melanie Martin, who made her own porn debut on CamSoda earlier this year.

The couple has had quite an eventful romantic life. They got engaged in June and Aaron soon grabbed headlines for getting a giant tattoo of Melanie’s name. In March, however, the rapper was arrested after domestic violence allegations against him were filed.

They also suffered a miscarriage in June and although it was devastating news, the couple came back together. Aaron Carter has stunned his fans with a new face tattoo. Aaron flaunted his girlfriend Melanie's name, written in cursive, and three crescent moons inked across his cheekbone. Aaron Carter’s tattoo has made headlines earlier back in September 2019, he got a face tattoo amidst feud with his family.

