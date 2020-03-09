Aaron Carter Gets Girlfriend Melanie's Name Tattooed on His Face (See Pic)

Aaron Carter (Photo Credits:: Instagram)

Aaron Carter has stunned his fans with a new face tattoo. In the latest pictures that have surfaced, Aaron flaunts, above his right eyebrow, his girlfriend Melanie's name, written in cursive, and three crescent moons inked across his cheekbone. His hairstylist Brandon Peach posted the picture on Saturday while trying to display how the singer was back to his "his signature bright blonde" look. Aaron Carter Diagnosed with Schizophrenia, Bipolar Disorder.

Carter went Instagram official with Melanie Martin, at the beginning of 2020. Right after the tattoo, the singer also got a new hair colour. The couple then went shopping for a diamond ring, according to The Daily Mail.

Check Out the Picture Here:

This is not the first time Aaron Carter’s tattoo has made headlines. Back in September 2019, he got a face tattoo amidst feud with his family. The singer posted a shirtless selfie on Instagram flaunting the new tattoo. The inked print resembled Greek Mythology monster Medusa. His jaw, cheek, cheekbone, temple and under his eye were covered by his tattoo.

"IM THE BIGGEST THING IN MUSIC RIGHT NOW. I CANT BE DENIED. FACT CHECK ME. #unstoppable #LMG #SilenceBreaker, (sic)" he captioned the selfie. This was after his two siblings announced they were seeking a restraining order against him after he allegedly threatened to kill his brother Nick Carter's 'pregnant wife and unborn child'. Recently, fans noticed some touch-ups to the Medusa tattoo, and it was not tough to speculate that he was planning a new one.

The Candy singer reportedly had spent $5,000 the previous tattoo on his face from artist Herchell Carrasco in September. We wonder what was the fee for the new tattoo. Reports suggest that Aaron, during his previous visit, wanted the middle of his face to be covered with tattoos, but the artist refused to do it.