It's the season of love and wedding, as we see many celebrities tying the knot amid the lockdown. And well, the latest one who will get married on December 1 in a simple temple marriage is none other than Udit Narayan's son Aditya Narayan. The host and singer will get hitched to his girl Shweta Agarwal in a traditional ceremony. Now, that was some deets about the wedding and as per the latest update, we hear that the couple will have a reception the very next day after the shaadi. However, the venue of the same is not decided yet. Aditya Narayan To Marry His Shaapit Co-Star Shweta Agarwal By Year End.

In an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, Aditya's father Uditji revealed a lot about the reception and also mentioned that they've invited PM Narendra Modi and Amitabh Bachchan to be a part of the celebration. "The preparations are going on. It will be a temple wedding followed by a reception on December 2. The reception will be held at a five-star hotel in Mumbai, however, we are yet to lock the final venue,” said Senior Narayan. Indian Idol Host Aditya Narayan Speaks Up About Why Promoting Independent Music Is Difficult.

When quizzed about who the guestlist, he replied, “We have been a part of this industry for so many years now, how can we not invite them? Haan yeh alag baat hai ki Corona hai, aur bade bade log nahin aaye toh keh nahin sakte. Lekin humne apni taraf se koi kasar nahin rakha hai. We have sent invitations to the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and Amitabh Bachchan ji as well,” adds the proud father. Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal To Tie the Knot on December 1.

“A small tilak ceremony was held yesterday among the families and today, we are resting. My wedding too had happened in a temple, tab humare paas toh logon ko khilane ke paise bhi nahin the. But we have left no stone unturned for Adi’s wedding. There will be a small Sangeet ceremony too with a few friends in attendance,” the renowned singer concludes.

For the initiated, It was in October when Aditya revealed it to the world that he is getting married to Shweta. The pair met for the first time on the sets of Shaapit movie back in 2010 and from there on dated each other for almost ten years. Stay tuned!

