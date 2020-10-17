Singer and host Aditya Narayan is taken and not by Neha Kakkar. The actor and son of Udit Narayan is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal this year-end. Aditya and Shweta were co-stars in their movie Shapit and as per reports the pair will tie the knot on December 1, 2020 in a temple. They plan to have proper festivities once the pandemic restrictions are completely lifted. Aditya Narayan To Marry His Shaapit Co-Star Shweta Agarwal By Year End.

"We’re getting married on 1 December. Because of COVID-19, we can invite only the close family and friends, since Maharashtra does not allow more than 50 guests to gather at a wedding. But for now, it’s going to be a wedding in a temple with just the immediate family present," revealed Aditya to SpotboyE. Aditya Narayan On Financial Crisis During Lockdown: I've Finished My Savings, Have Rs 18,000 Left In My Account.

Recalling his first meeting with Shweta, Aditya revealed, "We met when we were both signed for Vikram Bhatt’s Shapith. Since then we’ve been together. We did have our lows in-between. But isn’t that normal? She is a zen monk, unfazed and unaffected by problems. I admire that quality in her. I don’t have her equanimity.” Aditya Narayan Reacts to Stories of His Bankruptcy, Says His Comment on Having 18,000 in his Bank Account Was Twisted by a Media Portal.

Aditya was also recently in the news for his alleged bankruptcy. Talking about that, Aditya revealed, "I am sending you my bank details. A little help will go a long way. But seriously, I was just trying to explain to the journalist that COVID has been difficult for everyone. Even generally, we all go through our set of struggles. People assume once you are successful, everything is hunky and dory every single second of your existence. That’s not the case.”

"Social media doesn’t help either. Everyone wants to show only their successful side. I am not like that. People who look up to me should know that I am just like them. I have my own set of struggles that I overcome on a daily basis," concludes Aditya.

