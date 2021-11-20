South Korean supergroup BTS will hit the stage with British rock band Coldplay for a joint performance of their collaborative single 'My Universe' at the 2021 American Music Awards (AMAs). It will be the first joint on-stage performance of the song by the two groups, reports the Yonhap news agency. 'My Universe' was released in September and debuted atop the 'Billboard Hot 100' main singles chart. American Music Awards 2021 Nominees: Olivia Rodrigo Leads the Race; The Weeknd, Taylor Swift Also Nominated – Check Out Full List Here!

During the awards show on Sunday, November 21, at 8 p.m. (U.S. Time; Monday morning, IST), the K-pop group will also present a joint performance of its megahit 'Butter' with American rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Olivia Rodrigo, The Weeknd Lead 2021 American Music Awards Nominations.

The show will be broadcast live on U.S. television network ABC from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. BTS has been nominated for three awards, including Artiste of the Year, which is considered the show's biggest honour.

