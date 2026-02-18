J-Hope, a member of the global K-pop phenomenon BTS, marked his 32nd birthday on Wednesday by donating a total of KRW 300 million (USD 213,000) to support pediatric healthcare and education for underprivileged students. The singer, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, divided the contribution between medical research for children and scholarship funds in his hometown, continuing a long-standing tradition of birthday philanthropy. BTS Comeback: Bangtan Boys Officially Announce 5th Studio Album With 14 Tracks and World Tour – Deets Inside!.

J-Hope Contributes To Noble Cause On His Birthday

According to reports from The Korea Herald, J-Hope delivered KRW 200 million to the children’s hospital at Seoul Asan Medical Centre. The funds are designated to improve medical facilities and treatment environments for pediatric and adolescent patients.

A portion of the donation will also be allocated to research into severe, rare, and incurable diseases affecting children. This follows a similar KRW 200 million contribution the artist made to the same hospital on his birthday last year.

"I continue to donate as a way to give back to ARMY, who always give me so much support," J-Hope said in a statement released through the hospital. "I sincerely hope children can overcome their pain and dream bright dreams."

Educational Aid for Hometown Students

In addition to the medical donation, the child welfare organisation ChildFund Korea confirmed that J-Hope donated 100 million won to support students in Gwangju.

The funds will provide scholarships for students at the singer's alma mater, Gwangju International High School, as well as Jeonnam Girls' Commercial High School. The initiative aims to assist high-achieving students who face financial barriers to completing their education.

Green Noble Trinity Club Membership

With his latest contribution, J-Hope has officially become the 14th member of the "Green Noble Trinity Club." This is an elite group within ChildFund Korea reserved for donors whose cumulative contributions have exceeded KRW 1 billion (USD 710,000). Diplo Confirms BTS Collaboration for ‘Arirang’ Album; Producer Praises Jungkook and Predicts Comeback.

The BTS member has been a consistent supporter of vulnerable populations since 2018. His past donations have addressed a wide range of issues, including heating bills for low-income families, relief for victims of violence in East Africa, and support for children affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Korea Herald), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2026 04:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).