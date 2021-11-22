Sanjay Mishra and Rajesh Tailang-starrer 'Andaman' has been compared with web series 'Panchayat' that was released in 2020. It features Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Biswapati Sarkar and Chandan Roy. 'Andaman' is directed by Smita Singh. The director talks about the film and it's comparison with 'Panchayat'. Panchayat Season 2: Neena Gupta Resumes Shoot for Her Comedy-Drama Series (Watch Video).

Since this film looks very similar to the 'Panchayat' series and people are saying it's a remake of the same. Director Smita Singh opens up and says: "I am also getting lots of comments where people compare this film with 'Panchayat' before watching. Only three things are similar in both that is sachiv, pradhan ji and village. Otherwise the story is absolutely different from 'Panchayat' centering on Covid-19 and empowerment. Panchayat Review: Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta Spell Magic With Their Performances in the TVF Show With a Refreshing Take on Rural Life .

"The film has also shed light on some important issues of society such as casteism, gender equality and development. I request everyone to please watch and decide." On asking whether the makers thought of 'Panchayat' while making the film, Singh states: "'Panchayat' is a popular show and both the protagonists are holding the position of Panchayat Secretary that is the only thing I felt while making. Otherwise this film and its story have intense drama."

She further adds: "This film is about a failed IAS aspirant who is made in charge of a quarantine centre in an underprivileged village. Around Covid-19, he finds himself in a labyrinth where he has to fight too many monsters including his deep sense of failure." Helmed by director Smita Singh, this film was released independently on an open theatre platform. Written by Anand Raaj, who is essaying the main protagonist, it is produced by 8th Pillar Motion Pictures. 'Andaman' is streaming on Open Theatre.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2021 11:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).