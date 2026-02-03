Mumbai, February 3: A 32-year-old man in Maharashtra’s Nanded district was arrested on Monday, February 2, for allegedly killing his six-year-old daughter in a bid to qualify for local panchayat elections. The accused, identified as Pandurang Kondamangale, reportedly drowned his daughter to circumvent the state’s mandatory "two-child" policy, which disqualifies candidates with more than two children from contesting local government positions.

The grim discovery was made after local residents found the child’s body in a nearby water body. Initial investigations by the police revealed that Kondamangale, an aspiring candidate for the post of Sarpanch (village head), already had two children and viewed his third child as a legal barrier to his political ambitions. Police have charged Kondamangale with murder, and he remains in custody as the investigation continues. Navi Mumbai Shocker: Man Kills Friend’s 17-Year-Old Daughter Over Personal Feud in Taloja.

The Two-Child Rule in Maharashtra

Maharashtra’s local body election laws, specifically the Maharashtra Village Panchayats Act, state that any individual with more than two children born after 2005 is ineligible to contest or hold office in local self-government. This policy is designed to promote family planning but has occasionally led to reports of candidates hiding children or, in extreme cases, attempting to legally distance themselves from them.

Man Drowns Daughter to Death To Contest Sarpanch Polls in Nanded

Kondamangale, who was reportedly determined to contest the upcoming Sarpanch election in his village, realised that his three children would lead to an automatic rejection of his nomination papers. According to the police, the accused confessed that he believed reducing his family size by one would allow him to file his candidacy. Nagpur Horror: Man Bludgeons Girlfriend to Death With Iron Rod Over Suspicion of Affair in Maharashtra, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The incident took place in a remote village in Nanded. According to police reports, Kondamangale took his six-year-old daughter to a secluded spot under the pretext of an outing. When they reached a local lake, he allegedly pushed her into the water and waited until she drowned. He then returned to the village, initially claiming the girl had gone missing.

Suspicion arose among villagers and family members when Kondamangale's explanations appeared inconsistent. Following the recovery of the body, a post-mortem examination confirmed death by drowning. Under sustained questioning by the Nanded Police, Rathod eventually admitted to the crime, stating his desire to enter politics as the primary motive.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

