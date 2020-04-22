Are Sunidhi Chauhan and Hitesh Sonik Getting Separated? Singer’s Husband Clears the Air

Hitesh Sonik and Sunidhi Chauhan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan and Hitesh Sonik’s marital status has been the talk of the town since quite sometime. Reports are rife that there’s trouble in their paradise and this couple is planning to part ways. Some reports even claimed that Sunidhi and Hitesh are staying separately. However, in an interview to a leading daily, Sunidhi’s husband Hitesh has cleared the air. Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sen Go Separate Ways Amicably, Couple Files For Divorce.

When Sunidhi Chauhan was asked to clarify about the ongoing separation rumours, she told BT, “No comments”. On the other hand, music director Hitesh Sonik refuted the separation rumours by saying, “It’s not true”. He further clarified on why his wife must have refused to comment on the matter. He was quoted as saying, “Maybe she doesn’t want to comment on it because she finds the news too outrageous to even think about it.”

Hitesh Sonik also stated that they’re living together. He mentioned, “We are living under the same roof. I am too busy cleaning the house to even read the news. We have divided the household chores in this lockdown period. Well, maybe she isn’t happy with my cleaning, which is why such a story has surfaced.” Sunidhi Chauhan's Adorable Duet With Son Tegh Will Make Your Day (Watch Video).

Sunidhi Chauhan and Hitesh Sonik dated for almost two years before tying the knot. It was in April 2012 when they got married in Goa, which was an intimate affair and later had a grand reception in Mumbai. The couple has a son named Tegh.