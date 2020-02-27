Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sen Go Separate Ways Amicably, Couple Files For Divorce

Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sen Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood actors Konkona Sensharma and Ranvir Shorey have filed for their divorce. The couple who got hitched in 2010, went separate ways in 2015. However, they were yet to file for their divorce and underwent counselling sessions before taking the big step, as reported in pinkvilla.com. Now the duo has decided to get divorced in an extremely amicable manner. BJP-Bollywood CAA Meet: Ranvir Shorey Reveals What Was Discussed at the Dinner Hosted by Narendra Modi Govt.

Konkona and Ranvir started dating each other in 2007. They grew close while working together on the sets of films like Traffic Signal, Mixed Doubles and Aaja Nachle. However, things went south in a few years and they decided to choose different paths. It is also reported that Ranvir, in 2015, had taken the blame for the split on himself. Even though it has been a long time since they announced going separate, it was handled by them with utmost grace and respect towards each other. There are no controversies or bitterness around their marriage and now divorce ever noted.

Speaking of their professional lives, Ranvir will be next seen in Irrfan Khan-Radhika Madan-Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Angrezi Medium. He was also a crucial part of Netflix's Sacred Games Season 2. Meanwhile, Konkona will be next seen in Alankrita Shrivastava directed Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, alongside Bhumi Pednekar. They play cousins in the flick, who have a secret to hide and the story revolves around the same.