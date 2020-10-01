"Baby Girl" song starring Guru Randhawa and Dhvani Bhanushali is finally out. After creating a buzz with the teaser of the melody, the makers on October 1 dropped the full-fledged clip of the song and we are impressed. Standing true to its title, the song is fun, cute and lovely. And why not? it's Guru Randhawa and Dhvani Bhanushali's collaboration for the second time and nothing beats their camaraderie. Earlier to this, the two have worked in a duet song "Ishaare Tere" (2018). Talking about "Baby Girl", the song is composed by Guru Randhawa himself. Guru Randhawa and Dhvani Bhanushali's Single 'Ishare Tere' Crosses 100 Million Views on YouTube - Watch Video.

Elaborating on the track, it's catchy especially the music and will be on your mind for long if you listen to it many times. Another highlight of the video is the leads fashion game and choreography. The song is directed by Remo D'Souza. FYI, we love the chase in the melody when Guru is all behind Dhvani and wants to ultimately make her his baby girl. All in all, an amazing Punjabi track to add on to your playlist. Birthday Girl Dhvani Bhanushali Donates Rs 55k for Daily Wage Earners amid COVID-19 Lockdown.

Check Out "Baby Girl" Song Below:

Speaking of Guru Randhawa, he has given many hits in the past and this one too looks promising. Dhvani Bhanushali, on the other hand, is known for her sensational single "Vaaste" which was a huge hit. Coming back to "Baby Girl", how did you find the song? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 01, 2020 01:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).