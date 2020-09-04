It's Queen Bey aka Beyonce's birthday on September 4 and well, the celebrations have ought to have begun by now. With several places still remaining in lockdown due to coronavirus, we bet there's no better way to celebrate the legendary singer's birthday than to listen to some of her amazing songs. While the singer has had some massive hits in her career, there are also those forgotten, unnoticed numbers that need to be celebrated more. While everyone we know has danced to "Single Ladies" and "Crazy In Love", there are a few other Queen Bey songs that didn't get enough love compared to the others and we are going to dig a few of those. Is Beyoncé an Italian Woman Named Ann Marie Lastrassi Practicing Witchcraft? Fact Check Behind US Congressman KW Miller's Fake Claims.

As Beyonce celebrates her birthday on September 4, we take a look at her underrated numbers. The song that won't immediately come to your head when we say the name Beyonce will probably be there on this list. The thing about Beyonce is that she's flawless and hence there's nothing really that the artist releases that we don't like. She's a pioneer for many things and when it comes to her musical impact, it has been massive. These songs may not be your regular Queen Bey hits but they sure deserve to be on your playlist.

Satellites

We have no clue how and why this song got lost in the world of Beyonce's amazing songs but it sure deserves to be played more often and remembered. With some stunning lyrics put to a winning score, the song is sure to grow on you once you heart it on loop/

Smash Into You

One of Beyonce's slower tracks, "Smash Into You" captures the uncertainty and volatility that being in love with some brings into your life. This love song is like no other and once you listen to this, you won't be able to get it out of your head.

Resentment

There's nothing like a good break-up number and with this track, Queen Bey gives us just that. For those who are hurting in love, this song will cut through those deep wounds. With lyrics such as, "Loving you was easy once upon a time / But now my suspicions of you have multiplied", this song is the perfect heartbreak number.

Flaws and All

No clue how and why this song hasn't made it to Beyonce favourite lists. In this amazing number, Beyonce talks about facing her imperfections especially after being in love with someone and letting them see your ugly side. This song is a gorgeous number from her album B'Day.

Freakum Dress

This is one of those Beyonce numbers that could easily enter your shower playlist thanks to its fun, peppy beats. The lyrics aren't too serious too and it's all about having a fun night out. The song has an amazing tune that will instantly get stuck in your head. Beyonce's Black Is King Visual Album Is Coming on Disney Plus.

This year celebrate Queen Bey's birthday with these underrated songs. Create a new playlist with these amazing numbers that aren't regular Beyonce tracks. Tell us your favourite underrated Beyonce number in comments below.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2020 10:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).