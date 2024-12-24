This year has been a vibrant tapestry of fashion that pushed boundaries and sparked conversations. Fashion is all about self-expression, and designers and artists are shaking up the usual standards. As we look to 2025, the lively and adventurous trends from 2024 reflect a confident evolution that’s exciting to see! One of the standout trends was the resurgence of hyper-feminine aesthetics, blending elements of classic elegance with modern twists. 2024 – the Year of Pop Femininomenon.

Fashion Goes Wild

In 2024, the fashion industry boldly embraced vibrant colors, experimental silhouettes, and innovative materials, fueled by viral moments on Instagram. John Galliano’s final Artisanal collection for Maison Margiela captivated audiences with its enchanting presentation under Paris’ Pont Alexandre III, complete with ethereal fabrics and stunning makeup by Pat McGrath. Defining Looks of 2024.

The Met Gala showcased a surreal "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" theme, with archive pieces from designers like Alexander McQueen, while Zendaya, styled by Law Roach, stole the spotlight. At London Fashion Week, Sinéad O’Dwyer’s finale featured couples passionately kissing, reflecting a continuing lesbian renaissance, and Bella Hadid returned to the runway at Anthony Vaccarello’s show for Saint Laurent. The New Colour ‘Mocha Mousse’ by Pantone Is Poised To Take Centre Stage in 2025.

In a quirky collaboration, Chopova Lowena launched a bag with Hellman’s mayonnaise, and Jordanluca gained attention for viral pee-stained jeans. Alaïa made history with the first fashion show at the Guggenheim Museum for SS25, featuring Rihanna in a pearl-encrusted bodysuit that made the room hold its breath.

Leading up to the Met Gala, Doja Cat made waves by wearing a bedsheet, teasing her later look. Meanwhile, Kamala Harris’s camouflage hat, reminiscent of Chappell Roan’s merch, sparked a sales frenzy, surpassing $1 million within a day. Willem Dafoe closed Miu Miu. But no one caused a commotion this year quite like Beyoncé attending the Luar show. Shortly after the announcement of Cowboy Ca,rter, Queen Bey made a rare appearance at New York Fashion Week to support her nephew and Solange’s 19-year-old son Daniel “Julez” Smith Jr who walked in the show. Solange and Tina accompanied her, meanwhile creative director Raul Lopez didn’t even know she was attending. Casting Julez might just have been an accidental genius – bringing Beyoncé to Bushwick introduced the world to Luar on a much bigger scale and was the talk of the season. Bey put Luar on top.

Fashion is the essence of self-expression, making it a liberating force. Designers, artists, and photographers lead the charge in challenging boundaries and redefining norms. As we move into 2025, the trends from 2024 are bold, daring, and unapologetic, and it appears that no one is offended by this exciting evolution.

