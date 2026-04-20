Shresta Iyer, professional dancer and sister of Indian cricket star Shreyas Iyer, has set social media abuzz after sharing a "wild" personal secret during a live comedy show. Appearing as an audience member at a set by popular stand-up comedian Pranit More on April 18, 2026, Shresta’s candid interaction quickly transformed into a viral sensation. The revelation provides a humorous yet bold glimpse into the life of the choreographer, who has recently navigated both digital fame and intense online scrutiny. Fact Check: Did Shreyas Iyer's Sister Shresta Name Her Cat 'GG'? The Truth Behind the Viral Video.

Shreyas Iyer’s Sister Reveals ‘Double Breakup’ Story - Watch Video

Shreyas Iyer’s sister at Pranit More’s show. pic.twitter.com/95PeOHdSxm — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) April 18, 2026

Shresta Iyer’s Wild ‘Drunk Memory’

During a recent live show, comedian Pranit More engaged in a candid crowd-work moment with Shresta, who opened up about her past relationship with alcohol and revealed she has now quit drinking entirely. When asked about her most impulsive “drunk memory,” she shared a surprising story, recalling how one evening she and her close friend reached a sudden realization about their relationships and decided to end them the very same night. Describing the moment, she explained it wasn’t about “toxic” situations but about understanding they weren’t with the “right ones,” adding that she chose to break up face-to-face rather than over a call. The unusual “coordinated breakup” left the audience in splits, with Pranit joking about the odds, while social media users later called it “the ultimate friendship goal.”

Shresta Iyer Faces Backlash After IPL Video

The lighthearted moment comes just days after Shresta faced intense online backlash following the IPL 2026 clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings, which was abandoned due to rain. On April 6, 2026, she shared a playful Punjabi video saying, “Saade Punjabiyan da dil vadda hunda hai, lo de ditta ek point,” but what was meant as harmless banter quickly spiralled, with upset fans flooding her comments and sending disturbing “threat messages.” As the backlash intensified, Shresta deleted the video on April 10, clarifying, “I’m not removing the video because I believe I did something wrong, but because I respect my brother and his team, and I don’t want this space to turn into one filled with negativity,” while urging people online to be “a little kinder.”

Shresta Iyer Rejects MTV Roadies and MTV Splitsvilla Offers

Despite often being identified as Shreyas Iyer’s sister, Shresta is steadily building her own identity in the entertainment industry, balancing creative work and independent choices. She recently appeared in the music video Agreement Karle and is gaining recognition as a choreographer, while also revealing that she turned down offers from popular reality shows like MTV Roadies and MTV Splitsvilla, saying they weren’t her “cup of tea.” Emphasising her independence, Shresta shared that although she maintains a close bond with her brother, he encourages her to trust her instincts, set boundaries, and shape her own journey in the industry.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 05:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).