BLACKPINK is right now treating fans with amazing news series. After the announcement of the album, they recently hinted at a possible starry collaboration. Lisa, Rosé, Jisoo and Jennie recently teased their fans asking them 'Feat-?" The BLINKS went crazy over the idea of this collaboration which is a new funky single. There were speculations earlier that Ariana Grande will be the person but the reports of Selena Gomez collaborating came soon after. Ariana Grande Races Past Selena Gomez to Become Most Followed Singer On Instagram.

The BLINKS were totally excited and convinced about AriPink teaming up news. However, as the South Korean girl group is possibly collaborating with Selena, they were upset and started trolling Selena on social media. Now, netizens have come out in support of Selena and have pressed that she is an equally loved and talented singing sensation, that the hate should stop. Check out some of the tweets below.

Earlier, BLACKPINK suprised the fans with the release date of the debut studio album titled BLACKPINK The Album. It will be out this year on October 2. But before that, the fans will get to watch this much-awaited collab of them with another pop singer (Selena probably) in the month of August. Stay tuned for more updates.

