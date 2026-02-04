Fact Check: Did Bruno Mars Actually Unfollow BLACKPINK Rose on Instagram After Grammys 2026 Loss? Know the Truth Behind Viral Claim

Following the 68th Grammy Awards on February 1, 2026, social media was flooded with claims that Bruno Mars had unfollowed or blocked BLACKPINK’s Rosé. The rumours emerged after their global hit collaboration, "APT.," failed to secure a win in any of its three nominated categories. Despite the viral nature of the allegations, evidence confirms that the reports of a fallout are entirely fabricated. Did BTS RM Take a Dig at BLACKPINK Rose After Grammys 2026 Snub in Viral Post? Here’s What K-Pop Fans Think.

Did Bruno Mars Unfollow Rose after 'APT' Snub at Grammys 2026?

The short answer is no. The claim that Bruno Mars unfollowed Rose is physically impossible because the two artists never followed each other on Instagram to begin with.

The rumour gained momentum on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) after "APT." lost in major categories, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Fans, fueled by disappointment over the shutout, began circulating a screenshot that appeared to show an emotional Instagram Story from Rosé. The fake image suggested that Mars had blocked her, causing his profile picture to disappear from her direct messages.

Independent checks of both artists' "following" lists confirm that neither has ever hit the follow button on the other’s official account, a common practice for some high-profile celebrities.

Fans in Their So-Called ‘Detective Mode’

This proves that Bruno Mars is a misogynist and uses women for his own benefit, in addition to using K pop. He unfollowed Rose after losing the Grammy. pic.twitter.com/5NhwN3gSkh — Suzy🦄🫧 (@SUZZ4N_) February 3, 2026

Why the Confusion Happened

The confusion was sparked by a combination of high emotional stakes and digitally altered media. "APT." entered the night as a heavy favourite after dominating global charts for months and opening the Grammy ceremony with a high-energy performance.

When the song walked away empty-handed, ending Bruno Mars' 11-year streak of winning at least one Grammy whenever nominated, trolls and frustrated fans looked for a narrative to explain the loss. Some revived the "Rose Curse," a long-running internet meme that jokingly suggests celebrities who take photos with the BLACKPINK star face subsequent misfortune.

This environment allowed the fake "undelivered message" screenshot to go viral, as users misinterpreted the artists' lack of a "follow" status as a sign of a sudden, post-ceremony feud.

Fake Narratives Always Spread Like Wildfire

There are bottom feeders spreading fake/edited screenshots to slander ROSÉ. The real update is this VERIFIED post from Bruno Mars’ official Instagram, where he tags ROSÉ and calls her “Big Bad Rosie.” Their smear attempt is pure misinformation. Btw, keep on supporting/writing… pic.twitter.com/fu0wfUxEfS — ROSÉ FOCUSED¹ (@RoseFocused) February 4, 2026

Bruno Mars’ Pizza Post Clear the Air

In a move that effectively dismissed the rumours, Bruno Mars posted a photo of Rose on his Instagram account just one day after the awards. The image showed a relaxed Rosé eating pizza, with a caption that read:

"Count on me and Big Bad Rosie to be eating a pizza after a show! Thank you to everyone at the Grammys for letting us have some fun. Congrats to all!"

Bruno Mars Pizza Post With ‘Big Bad Rosie’ After Grammys 2026 Goes Viral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars)

The pair were also spotted laughing together at a West Hollywood after-party, confirming that their professional and personal relationship remains intact. Grammys 2026 Winners Complete List: Bad Bunny Makes History With Album of the Year As Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga and Others Shine at Music’s Biggest Night.

Conclusion

The "unfollow" drama is a classic example of how fan disappointment can be weaponised into misinformation. While "APT." did not win a Grammy trophy in 2026, the collaboration remains one of the most successful pop crossovers in recent years. There is no evidence of a rift between the two artists; instead, they appear to be celebrating the song’s success away from the scrutiny of social media metrics.

Fact check

Claim : Bruno Mars unfollows BLACKPINK Rose on Instagram after Grammys 2026 Loss Conclusion : Our Fact Check revealed that Bruno Mars and BLACKPINK Rose never followed each other on Instagram in the first place, dismissing any speculations of a fallout Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2026 04:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).