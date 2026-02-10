BLACKPINK's Jisoo is trading the stage for a virtual romance in the highly anticipated Netflix original series, Boyfriend on Demand (also known as Monthly Boyfriend). Following the global success of Snowdrop and her upcoming projects like Newtopia, this drama marks her official return to the romantic-comedy genre. Here is everything you need to know about the series. Is BLACKPINK Disbanding? Lisa, Jennie, Rose and Jisoo’s Tearful Goodbye at DEADLINE Concert Sparks Speculations (Watch Videos).

‘Boyfriend on Demand’ Plot

The story follows Seo Mi-rae (Jisoo), a chronically overworked webtoon producer whose professional hustle has left her emotionally drained and her love life non-existent. Tired of the exhaustion and risks associated with real-world dating, she subscribes to a futuristic service called "Boyfriend on Demand."

Watch the Teaser of ‘Boyfriend on Demand’:

The platform allows users to experience tailor-made romantic scenarios in various virtual settings ranging from high school crushes and historical "sageuk" romances to red-carpet celebrity dates. However, the lines between digital comfort and reality begin to blur when she clashes with her real-life workplace rival, Park Kyeong-nam (Seo In-guk), who harbors secrets that might be more compelling than any virtual partner.

‘Boyfriend on Demand’ Cast

The series boasts a "dream team" of K-drama talent, including a lineup of "Monthly Boyfriends" portrayed by some of the industry's biggest heartthrobs: Jisoo as Seo Mi-rae, the career-focused producer seeking virtual escape and Seo In-guk as Park Kyeong-nam, Mi-rae’s cold and competent colleague/rival.

The series features a star-studded lineup of "virtual boyfriends" played by Seo Kang-joon, Lee Soo-hyuk, Kim Young-dae, and Lee Jae-wook. Kim Sung-cheol joins the cast as the protagonist's real-life ex-boyfriend, adding emotional tension to the high-tech plot. ‘Boyfriend on Demand’: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Seo In Guk To Headline Netflix’s Upcoming Rom-Com Based on Virtual Reality (View Post).

‘Boyfriend on Demand’ Release Date

Netflix has officially confirmed that Boyfriend on Demand will premiere globally on March 6, 2026. The series is directed by Kim Jung-sik (Work Later, Drink Now, No Gain No Love) and will consist of 10 episodes. Filming reportedly took place in both South Korea and the Philippines, promising a visually stunning blend of urban reality and high-tech fantasy.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Netflix Korea). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2026 02:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).