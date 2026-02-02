The 68th Annual Grammy Awards, held on February 1, 2026, delivered a mix of historic milestones and unexpected disappointments for the K-pop industry. While BLACKPINK’s Rose made history as the first Korean soloist to open the ceremony, her viral hit "APT." failed to secure a win in any of its three nominated categories. Following the event, an Instagram post from BTS leader RM has ignited a firestorm of speculation among fans, with some questioning if the rapper was taking a subtle "dig" at the singer's loss. Grammys 2026 Winners Complete List: Bad Bunny Makes History With Album of the Year As Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga and Others Shine at Music’s Biggest Night.

Did BTS’ RM Mock BLACKPINK’s Rose?

The controversy began on February 2, just hours after the awards concluded. RM shared a mirror selfie from a gym on his Instagram Story, wearing a baseball cap with the phrase "We Rose Everywhere." Given the timing, some netizens were quick to interpret the text as a play on Rosé’s name and her recent "snub" by the Recording Academy.

Check Out RM’s Instagram Story

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Sceptics pointed to the long-standing rivalry between the "ARMY" (BTS fans) and "BLINK" (BLACKPINK fans) as context for why a simple fashion choice could be perceived as a "jibe." However, many others defended the idol, noting that RM is known for his love of puns and indie fashion, and that the phrase likely refers to a specific brand or a general message of resilience.

Netizen Reactions

Social media platforms, particularly X (formerly Twitter), have become a battleground for differing interpretations of the post.

Supporters of RM argue that the connection is a reach, highlighting that the BTS leader has historically shown respect to his peers. They suggest the hat is merely a piece of merchandise from a brand he supports. Others claimed that it was an indirect attack at the BP member. A BTS supporter re-shared RM's Insta story and wrote, "We rose everywhere, a certain ROSE didn't."Most of the reactions came from ARMY, who didn’t miss a chance to indirectly mock Rose.

What BTS Fans Had To Say About RM’s Instagram Story

"WE ROSE EVERYWHERE" OH JOON I SEE WHAT YOU DID THEREEEEE 😋 pic.twitter.com/w0ea7CoWcJ — Onlybts (@ChandreyeeNayek) February 2, 2026

‘We Rose Everywhere, a Cerain Rose Didn’t’

we rose everywhere, a certain ROSÉ didn't🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/tmNP2ohoqg — mish⁷˖ ࣪⊹🫧 (@starshinehobi) February 2, 2026

For Sure!

"WE ROSE EVERYWHERE" OH THE TIMING IS IMMACULATE pic.twitter.com/5O4vStvH0q — ً (@koostrous) February 2, 2026

Only RM Can Confirm

"we rose everywhere" is this a double entendre or something https://t.co/CcnqpALVH8 — abbyrang 🍇🎫🛐 DSYLM to 1B (@breadjinner) February 2, 2026

Rose and Bruno Mars Deliver Electrifying Performance

Despite the lack of a trophy, Rosé dominated the evening’s highlights. She and collaborator Bruno Mars opened the 2026 Grammys with an energetic rendition of "APT."

The performance transformed the Crypto.com Arena into a high-octane dance floor. Rosé, channelling a 90s rock aesthetic, showcased her live vocals and stage presence, cementing her status as a global solo powerhouse. The act was a significant moment for the genre, as she became the first K-pop solo artist to ever perform on the main Grammy stage.

Rosé and Bruno Mars Rock the Grammys 2026 Stage With Viral Hit ‘APT’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BLACKPINK NEWS (@newsforblink)

K-Pop Presence at the 2026 Grammys

The 2026 ceremony was a double-edged sword for the Korean music scene. While Rose faced a sweep of losses in the "Big Four" categories, the night still held a victory for K-pop fans. The track "Golden" by the KPop Demon Hunters won for Best Song Written for Visual Media, marking a historic first Grammy win for a K-pop-associated act. BTS World Tour: All You Need To Know About K-Pop Supergroup’s 2026–2027 Concerts; India Missing From Lineup.

The evening’s results have reignited a broader conversation about the Grammys' relationship with K-pop. Many fans compared Rosé's experience to BTS’ past nominations for "Dynamite" and "Butter," which also saw high-profile performances followed by losses in the Pop Duo/Group categories.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2026 11:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).