Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios’ war drama 120 Bahadur is one of the most anticipated and biggest films of the year. The film narrates the extraordinary courage of Indian soldiers during the legendary Battle of Rezang La. Adding to the excitement, the makers recently released the film’s first song, "Dada Kishan Ki Jai", which has created a massive buzz. The track was also announced as the official anthem for India’s Women’s Cricket Team at the upcoming ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. ‘120 Bahadur’: ‘Dada Kishan Ki Jai’ Song From Farhan Akhtar’s War Movie Becomes Official Anthem of Indian Women’s Cricket Team in 2025 World Cup (Watch Video).

Capturing the true spirit of patriotism, power, and pride, the song perfectly mirrors the energy of our champions. As Team India’s Women’s Cricket Team triumphed over South Africa in the finals to lift the World Cup trophy, Star Sports India celebrated the victory by sharing the team’s winning moment on their official social media, featuring "Dada Kishan Ki Jai" from 120 Bahadur — a tribute to courage and victory.

Sharing the post with the song, they wrote, “🤩 C H A M P 1 O N S 🤩 Indiaaaaaaa, Indiaaaaaa! 🇮🇳👏🏻”

Even the film’s lead and producer, Farhan Akhtar, joined in the celebration by sharing videos and photos of the Women’s Cricket Team from yesterday’s historic match in a carousel post. He paired the post with the powerful anthem "Dada Kishan Ki Jai" - a perfect tribute to the team’s remarkable victory and indomitable spirit.

Sharing the post, Farhan wrote, “History made! Congratulations to our girls in blue. Batted and bowled like champions and now... they are the World Champions! What a game! A comprehensive team performance. Let the celebrations begin!” ‘120 Bahadur’: When Actors Sparsh Walia and Atul Singh Met the Real-Life War Heroes They Play Onscreen.

120 Bahadur recounts the extraordinary courage of 120 Indian soldiers from the 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought in the legendary Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 war. Farhan Akhtar plays the role of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC, who, along with his men, stood against all odds in one of the most defining battles of Indian military history. At its heart, one unwavering line echoes through the film: Hum Peechhe Nahin Hatenge.

Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), the film is an Excel Entertainment production and releases in cinemas on November 21, 2025.

