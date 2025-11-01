Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios’ upcoming war drama 120 Bahadur is one of the most-awaited films of the year. The teaser and poster have already given audiences a glimpse into this extraordinary story inspired by the valour and indomitable spirit of Indian soldiers. '120 Bahadur' Director Razneesh Razy Ghai Opens Up on the Most Emotional Part of the Movie That Moved Him to the Core.

The film salutes the 120 brave men who fought against impossible odds - and remarkably, two of them, Nihal Singh Ji and Yadav Ji, continue to stand tall as living symbols of courage. Both heroes were present in Lucknow at the launch of the film’s first song, "Dada Kishan Ki Jai".

In 120 Bahadur, Farhan Akhtar takes on the role of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC, the fearless leader of the 13 Kumaon Regiment, whose battalion refused to retreat even in the face of certain death. The film honours not only his heroism but also the spirit of every soldier who fought beside him.

Portraying these real-life warriors, Sparsh Walia (as Yadav Ji) and Atul Singh (as Nihal Singh Ji) bring to life stories of unyielding bravery. Their presence reminds us that the heroes of Rezang La are not just names in history — they are among us, carrying memories of a battle that defined courage and sacrifice.

120 Bahadur is based on the incredible true story of 120 Indian soldiers who held their ground during the Battle of Rezang La in 1962, one of the most heroic last stands in Indian military history. ‘120 Bahadur’: Amitabh Bachchan To Narrate Opening Scene of Farhan Akhtar’s Upcoming Film Honouring 1962 Sino-Indian War Soldiers, Releasing November 21.

At the heart of the film lies one unwavering line that echoes through its story: “Hum Peechhe Nahin Hatenge.”

Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), the film is an Excel Entertainment production. 120 Bahadur releases in cinemas on November 21, 2025.

