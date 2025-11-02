As the teaser and posters of Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios’ war drama 120 Bahadur offered a glimpse into the extraordinary courage of Indian soldiers, the makers have now heightened the excitement with the release of the film’s first song. Unveiled at a grand event in Lucknow, "Dada Kishan Ki Jai" is a stirring anthem of patriotism that captures the film’s very soul and spirit. ‘120 Bahadur’: When Actors Sparsh Walia and Atul Singh Met the Real-Life War Heroes They Play Onscreen.

The song has now taken on an even greater honour — it has been adopted as the official anthem of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team for the 2025 World Cup.

A New Anthem of Pride and Power

"Dada Kishan Ki Jai" embodies the energy, passion, and patriotic fervour of India’s spirit, making it a perfect fit for the Indian Women’s Team. A leading sports channel even used the song during its live broadcast announcing the Women’s World Cup, infusing the moment with adrenaline and pride. The track’s infectious rhythm and emotional resonance have turned it into a nationwide phenomenon within just days of its release. Sunidhi Chauhan Sings Indian National Anthem Ahead of IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Star Sports India (@starsportsindia)

The Music Behind the Emotion

The anthem’s powerful music has been composed and produced by Salim–Sulaiman, with evocative lyrics by Javed Akhtar, and an impassioned rendition by Sukhwinder Singh. Together, they’ve created a musical salute that celebrates courage, unity, and sacrifice — perfectly aligning with the essence of 120 Bahadur.

A Salute to True Heroes

120 Bahadur recounts the valour of 120 Indian soldiers from the 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought valiantly in the Battle of Rezang La (1962). Farhan Akhtar plays Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC, who, along with his men, defied all odds in one of India’s most legendary battles. At its heart, one unwavering line echoes through the film — "Hum Peechhe Nahin Hatenge."

Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), 120 Bahadur is set to release in cinemas on November 21, 2025.

A story of bravery, a song of pride — "Dada Kishan Ki Jai" unites the nation’s spirit both on the battlefield and the cricket field.

