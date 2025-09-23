The stage is set for one of the grandest nights in Indian cinema. The 71st National Film Awards ceremony will take place today, September 23, at 4 PM at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, with President Droupadi Murmu personally presenting the honours. Fans can catch the action live on DD News official YouTube channel, where coverage will begin from 3 pm, giving viewers a glimpse of the red carpet and all the glamour leading up to the awards. 71st National Film Awards Winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey and Rani Mukerji Win Best Actor Honours, Sanya Malhotra’s ‘Kathal’ Wins Best Hindi Film – Full List Inside!

Watch 71st National Film Awards Live Here:

Shah Rukh Khan Wins First National Award

This year, the spotlight shines brightest on Shah Rukh Khan, who finally got his first-ever National Award for film Jawaan after 33 years in the industry. He shares the Best Actor award with Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail, Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s critically acclaimed film that also won the top prize of Best Feature Film. Talking about the big moment, one industry insider noted, “When the winners of the 71st National Film Awards were announced, the limelight instantly turned to Shah Rukh Khan, who finally bagged his first-ever National Award in 33 years.” National Film Awards 2025: Rani Mukerji Wins Best Actress for Her Powerful Performance in ‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway’.

Rani Mukerji Wins Best Actress, ‘Kathal’ Best Hindi Film

Rani Mukerji bagged Best Actress for her moving performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, while the quirky satire Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery was recognised as Best Hindi Film. The celebrations don’t stop there. Mohanlal, one of Indian cinema’s most respected veterans, will be honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, a recognition of his legendary contribution to the film industry.

71st National Awards Top Honours

Among other big winners, Sudipto Sen’s The Kerala Story scored a double win Best Director and Best Cinematography. Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was crowned Best Popular Film and also picked up Best Choreography for Dhindora Baaje Re. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur impressed across categories like Best Makeup, Best Costume and Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values. Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal also made its mark, earning a Special Mention for re-recording mixer M R Radhakrishnan and winning Best Sound Design. 71st National Film Awards: Urvashi Questions Her Best Supporting Actress Win for ‘Ullozhukku’, Asks Suresh Gopi To Take It Up With Central Government (Watch Video)

71st National Film Awards 2025 Winners Announced

The winners were officially announced earlier on August 1, 2025 at 6 PM during a press conference at the National Media Centre in New Delhi, where filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker unveiled the full list of honourees. With such an exciting lineup of winners and first-time milestones, the 71st National Film Awards promises to be an unmissable evening for cinema lovers.

