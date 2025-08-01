The 71st National Film Awards for the year 2023 took place on Friday (August 1). After weeks of evaluation, the jury submitted its final report to the Information and Broadcasting Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and L Murugan. A press conference was scheduled at 6 PM at the National Media Centre in New Delhi, where the jury members announced the winners in all major categories. Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey shared the National Award for Best Actor for Jawan and 12th Fail, respectively, while Rani Mukerji took home the Best Actress honour for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’ Box Office Review: Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor’s Romantic Drama Is an Outright Disaster in Opening Weekend – Here’s Why!.

Other notable winners at the prestigious award ceremony include Sudipto Sen (Best Direction) for The Kerala Story, Urvashi and Janki Bodiwala (Best Supporting Actress), Vijayaraghavan and Muthupettai Somu Bhaskar (Best Supporting Actor, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Best Popular Film for Entertainment), Kathal (Best Hindi Film), Ullazhukku (Best Malayalam Film) and Parking (Best Tamil Film). Check out full list of the winners below.

Watch the Press Conference of the 71st National Film Awards 2025 Here:

71st National Film Awards Winners

Telugu film: Bhagavanth Kesari

Best Tamil film: Parking

Best Punjabi film: Godday Godday Chaa

Best Odia film: Pushkara

Best Marathi film: Shyamchi Aai Best

Malayalam film: Ullozhokku

Best Kannada film: Kandeelu: The Ray of Hope

Best Hindi film: Kathal: A jackfruit of mystery

Best Gujarati film: Vash

Best Bengali film: Deep Fridge

Best Assamese film: Rangatapu 1982

Best Action Direction: HanuMan (Telugu)

Best Choreography: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani

Best lyrics: Balagam

Best music direction: Vaathi (Tamil)

Best make-up, Costume designer: Sam Bahadur

Best production designer: 2018- Everyone is a hero

Best editing: Pookalam

Best sound design: Animal

Best cinematography: The Kerala Story

Best female playback singer: Jawan (Shilpa Rao)

Best male playback singer: Baby (PVN S Rohit)

Best Actress in Supporting Role: Ullozhokku (Urvashi),

Vash (Janaki)

Best Actor in Supporting role: Pookkaalam (Vijayaraghavan),

Parking (Muthupettai)

Best actress: Rani Mukerji

Best actor: Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey

