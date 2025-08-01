New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): The 71st National Film Awards have been announced, and Rani Mukerji has won the Best Actress award for her powerful performance in 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.' This also marks her first-ever National Award.

The film is a legal drama directed by Ashima Chibber and also stars Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta, and Jim Sarbh.

Also Read | 71st National Film Awards Winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey and Rani Mukerji Win Best Actor Honours, Sanya Malhotra's 'Kathal' Wins Best Hindi Film - Full List Inside!.

Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway is based on the real-life story of Sagarika Chakraborty and Anurup Bhattacharya, an Indian couple living in Norway, whose children were taken away by Norwegian authorities in 2011. Rani plays Debika, a mother who goes up against an unfamiliar legal system to win back her kids.

The film highlights the cultural misunderstandings between Indian parenting traditions and Western child welfare systems.

Also Read | National Film Awards 2025: Shah Rukh Khan Wins First Ever Best Actor Award for 'Jawan', Vikrant Massey for '12th Fail’ (Watch Video).

Earlier, while speaking to ANI, Rani had shared her experience of being part of the film and what made her do experimental cinema.

"It gives immense happiness as then we realise that our audience wants to watch different sorts of movies, content and if we present good content and story then they will come to watch," the actress told ANI.

Apart from Rani's win, the 71st National Awards have also recognized several other films and artists. Best Cinematography was awarded to The Kerala Story. Best Choreography went to Vaibhavi Merchant for Dhindhora Baje in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Kathal bagged the Best Hindi Film award, while the Best Female Playback Singer award went to Shilpa Rao. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)