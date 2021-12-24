83 starring Ranveer Singh in the lead released in theatres today. The film directed by Kabir Khan showcases the historic moment when the Indian cricket team lifted the 1983 World Cup trophy. From the audience to critics, all are showering praises to bring those real moments in reel. The film is a mixed bag of emotions and those who have watched it, are immensely grateful to the director for bringing forth such a beautiful film on the big screen. However, the sad part is, 83 has been leaked online. As per reports, the full movie has been made available on torrent sites and telegram channels. 83 Movie Review: Ranveer Singh, Kabir Khan’s Film On India’s First-Ever World Cup Win In 1983 Receives Positive Response From Critics.

Hours after the release of 83 in theatres worldwide, the Ranveer Singh starrer has become victim of online piracy. 83 full movie in HD has been leaked on the torrent sites such as Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch. Deepika Padukone on 83: It’s Not Just a Film, It’s an Emotion That Words Will Fall Short to Describe.

Other keywords that are been used massively to search the Kabir Khan directorial include 83 The Film 2021 Full Movie Download, 83 The Film Tamilrockers, 83 The Film Tamilrockers HD Download, 83 The Film Movie Download Pagalworld, 83 The Film Movie Download Filmyzilla, 83 The Film Movie Download Openload, 83 The Film Movie Download Tamilrockers, 83 The Film Movie Download Movierulz, 83 The Film Movie Download 720p, 83 The Film Full Movie Download 480p, 83 The Film Full Movie Download bolly4u, 83 The Film Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, 83 Full Movie Watch Online among others is typed to watch the pirated version of this newly released film.

Apart from 83, there are several other films and series that have too become the victims of online piracy. It includes the recently released The Matrix Resurrections, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marakkar, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Bob Biswas among others that have also been leaked online in HD prints.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 24, 2021 12:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).