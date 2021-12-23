Deepika Padukone, who has co-produced the cricket drama 83 and will be seen in the film essaying the role of Romi Dev, wife of the 1983 World Cup-winning team's skipper Kapil Dev, has shared on social media what the film means to her. More than anything, Deepika said in an Instagram story, 83 is an emotion, an emotion that words will fall short to describe. 83 Movie: Review, Plot, Cast, Trailer, Release Date - All You Need To Know About Ranveer Singh’s Film Based On The 1983 Cricket World Cup.

The actress said: "It's incredible and this is how I define '83'. For me, '83' is not a film, it's an emotion. It's an experience. I don't think you can define what you feel when you come out of the cinema halls watching this film." She added: "They (the audience) are laughing with joy, they are crying, they are speechless. I don't think anyone's really being able to articulate what they feel or what this movie makes you feel when you come out of the theatres." 83 Movie Review: Ranveer Singh, Kabir Khan and Co Serve a Crowd-Pleasing, Winning Tribute to the 1983 World Cup Heroes (LatestLY Exclusive).

In addition to 83, Deepika has several projects in the pipeline, including Mahabharata, where she'll be seen playing Draupadi; Telugu star Nag Ashwin's next Project K; the Hindi remake of the Anne Hathaway, Robert De Niro-starrer The Intern; Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan; Fighter with Hrithik Roshan; and Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan.

