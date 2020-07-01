Comedian-actor Vir Das on Wednesday went down memory lane and recalled working i the film "Delhi Belly", which was released nine years ago on this day. "9 years since this madness dropped. Still some of the most fun and hardest work I've ever seen done on a film. 20 Years of Refugee: Abhishek Bachchan Reminisces His Bollywood Debut with Kareena Kapoor (View Post)

"Whenever an idea I'm working on seems too outrageous or crazy, I remind myself that 'Delhi Belly' exists, was made, and was watched," Vir wrote. Along with it, he shared a still from the movie, which also featured Imran Khan and Kunaal Roy Kapur. 11 Years of New York: Neil Nitin Mukesh Reminisces His Movie With Irrfan Khan, Says ‘A Film I Will Always Be Very Proud Of’

Vir Das Celebrates 9 Years of Delhi Belly

Directed by Abhinay Deo, "Delhi Belly" was pitched as an adult comedy. Imran's maternal uncle Aamir Khan was one of the co-producers of the movie.

