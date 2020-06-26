It's a nostalgic Friday for actor Neil Nitin Mukesh as "New York", one of the highlight films of his career, was released on June 26 eleven years ago. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film starred John Abraham and Katrina Kaif, and featured the late Irrfan Khan in a pivotal role. The film was a thriller based in the aftermath of 9/11. Neil took to social media and shared how fortunate he was to work with Irrfan in the project. 21 Years of Haseena Maan Jaayegi: Karisma Kapoor Reminisces Her Film with Sanjay Dutt and Govinda, Calls It ‘Timeless Piece’.

"A film I will always be very proud of. 'New York' completes 11 years today, but still feels like just yesterday that we were filming for it. The fond memories from the sets are so strong. Till date I maintain the best time I've ever had making a film was on the sets of 'New York'. @kabirkhankk kept us like one big protected family. I made great friends in @thejohnabraham and @katrinakaif . I had the honour of working with the legendary @irrfan sir," Neil wrote. Madhuri Dixit Celebrates 30 Years Of Dil; Reveals Why Director Indra Kumar Scolded Aamir Khan And Her Everyday (Read Tweet)

Read Neil Nitin Mukesh's Tweet Below

A film I will always be very proud of. NEWYORK completes 11 years today, but still feels like just yesterday that we were filming for it. The fond memories from the sets are so strong. Till date I maintain the best time I’ve ever had making a film was on the sets of Newyork. pic.twitter.com/w1EgiQpeCf — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) June 26, 2020

He added: "I was given so much love by all of you for playing Omar on screen. The songs haunt me till date. 'Tune jo na kaha ' will always be that song that people identify with me. Thank you for all the love and blessings for this gorgeous film #11yearsofnewyork."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2020 04:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).