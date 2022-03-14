Aamir Khan is a supremely talented person. Yes, person, not just an actor. The man's love for cinema is so definite and deep that he would go to any length to make it happen. People have watched many of his movies just because he was in it and that shows the kind of faith they have in him. While Aamir did all kinds of roles and movies in the 90s, he started to get selective with his films in the new millennium. Aamir Khan Birthday Special: The Many Proud ‘Firsts’ of Mr Perfectionist in His Four-Decade Plus Film Career!.

Aamir Khan isn't called a perfectionist for nothing and that can only happen when you use a lot of calculation behind selecting a film. It will be safe to say that Aamir Khan chooses a movie meticulously and not because he needs to please his fans. Hence, out of the three super Khans, he is the one with most number of experimental movies from Taare Zameen Par, Dangal and more. His craft and his understanding of the movie-going audience give him the confidence to experiment with ideas.

In his 34 years of career, Aamir Khan has achieved a lot of laurels and today we will tell you about one such landmark that you may not be aware of. Aamir co-wrote the screenplay of Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke - the comfort movie for an entire generation of movie-going audience in India. 28 Years Of Damini: Did You Know Aamir Khan Did His First Item Song For The Film And Also Promoted Andaz Apna Apna With His Cameo? (Watch Video).

25 Years of Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke. (23/07/1993) The movie is directed by Mahesh Bhatt with the screenplay written by Aamir Khan and Robin Bhatt, and music by Nadeem-Shravan. It stars Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla with Sharokh Bharucha and Kunal Khemu in supporting roles @aamir_khan pic.twitter.com/ShZeS7Nuem — Bollywoodirect (@Bollywoodirect) July 23, 2018

If this article doesn't make you rewatch Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, we don't know what will.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2022 08:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).